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About
Filmography
Maxime Motte
Maxime Motte
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maxime Motte
Maxime Motte
Maxime Motte
Date of Birth
15 May 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.3
On the Other Side of the Tracks
(2012)
4.7
The Little Spirou
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
2017
2012
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
4.7
The Little Spirou
Le petit Spirou
Comedy
2017, France / Belgium
6.3
On the Other Side of the Tracks
De l'autre côté du périph
Comedy
2012, France
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