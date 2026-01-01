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Natacha Régnier Natacha Régnier
Kinoafisha Persons Natacha Régnier

Natacha Régnier

Natacha Régnier

Date of Birth
11 April 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Dreamlife of Angels 7.4
The Dreamlife of Angels (1998)
The Wedding Chest 7.2
The Wedding Chest (2005)
Raison du plus faible, La 6.7
Raison du plus faible, La (2006)

Filmography

La Promesse
La Promesse
Drama, Crime, 2021, France
The Little Spirou 4.7
The Little Spirou Le petit Spirou
Comedy 2017, France / Belgium
Anomalia 5.3
Anomalia
Drama, Fantasy, Detective 2016, Switzerland
Marseille 6.5
Marseille
Drama, Thriller 2016, France
The Son of Joseph 6.5
The Son of Joseph Le fils de Joseph
Drama 2016, France / Belgium
Capital 6.5
Capital Le capital
Drama 2012, France
Watch trailer
That Day 6.4
That Day 1 journée
Drama 2007, Switzerland / France
Raison du plus faible, La 6.7
Raison du plus faible, La Raison du plus faible, La
Drama, Crime, Comedy 2006, France / Belgium
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