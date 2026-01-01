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Natacha Régnier
Natacha Régnier
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natacha Régnier
Natacha Régnier
Natacha Régnier
Date of Birth
11 April 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.4
The Dreamlife of Angels
(1998)
7.2
The Wedding Chest
(2005)
6.7
Raison du plus faible, La
(2006)
Filmography
La Promesse
Drama, Crime,
2021, France
4.7
The Little Spirou
Le petit Spirou
Comedy
2017, France / Belgium
5.3
Anomalia
Drama, Fantasy, Detective
2016, Switzerland
6.5
Marseille
Drama, Thriller
2016, France
6.5
The Son of Joseph
Le fils de Joseph
Drama
2016, France / Belgium
6.5
Capital
Le capital
Drama
2012, France
Watch trailer
6.4
That Day
1 journée
Drama
2007, Switzerland / France
6.7
Raison du plus faible, La
Raison du plus faible, La
Drama, Crime, Comedy
2006, France / Belgium
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