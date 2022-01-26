Menu
Рейтинги
6.0
IMDb Rating: 6
Best Russian Films
Assault
Assault
Assault
18+
Drama
Assault
Country
Russia / Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
26 January 2022
Release date
12 July 2023
France
Production
Look Film, Short Brothers
Also known as
Shturm, The Assault, Assault, Assaut, Napad, Szturm, The Swat, Штурм, 救參雜牌軍
Director
Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Cast
Azamat Nigmanov
Aleksandra Revenko
Nurlan Batyrov
Daniar Alshinov
Similar films for Assault
7.7
Prigovor
(2024)
6.6
The Gentle Indifference of the World
(2018)
5.9
The Plague at the Karatas Village
(2016)
6.9
A Dark-Dark Man
(2019)
6.3
Prostoy karandash
(2019)
7.1
Goliaf
(2022)
7.2
Ulbolsyn
(2020)
6.7
Boy Atbaya
(2019)
7.4
Nochnoy Bog
(2018)
6.5
Ademoka's Education
(2022)
6.0
Yellow Cat
(2020)
5.6
Kotyol
(2020)
6.0
13
6
Best Russian Films
