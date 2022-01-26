Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Assault
Poster of Assault
Рейтинги
6.0 IMDb Rating: 6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Assault

Assault

Assault 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Assault - trailer
Assault  trailer
Country Russia / Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 26 January 2022
Release date
12 July 2023 France
Production Look Film, Short Brothers
Also known as
Shturm, The Assault, Assault, Assaut, Napad, Szturm, The Swat, Штурм, 救參雜牌軍
Director
Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Cast
Azamat Nigmanov
Azamat Nigmanov
Aleksandra Revenko
Aleksandra Revenko
Nurlan Batyrov
Daniar Alshinov
Daniar Alshinov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Assault
Prigovor 7.7
Prigovor (2024)
The Gentle Indifference of the World 6.6
The Gentle Indifference of the World (2018)
The Plague at the Karatas Village 5.9
The Plague at the Karatas Village (2016)
A Dark-Dark Man 6.9
A Dark-Dark Man (2019)
Prostoy karandash 6.3
Prostoy karandash (2019)
Goliaf 7.1
Goliaf (2022)
Ulbolsyn 7.2
Ulbolsyn (2020)
Boy Atbaya 6.7
Boy Atbaya (2019)
Nochnoy Bog 7.4
Nochnoy Bog (2018)
Ademoka's Education 6.5
Ademoka's Education (2022)
Yellow Cat 6.0
Yellow Cat (2020)
Kotyol 5.6
Kotyol (2020)

Film rating

6.0
Rate 13 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Assault - trailer
Assault Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more