Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Date of Birth
7 August 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

Cadet 7.5
Cadet (2024)
Nochnoy Bog 7.5
Nochnoy Bog (2018)
Ulbolsyn 7.2
Ulbolsyn (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 16 Films 15 TV Shows 1 Writer 15 Director 15 Producer 2
Дала қасқыры 6.7
Дала қасқыры Дала қасқыры
Drama 2024, Kazakhstan
Cadet 7.5
Cadet Cadet
Horror 2024, Kazakhstan
Moor 7
Moor Mavr
Action 2024, France / Kazakhstan
Zamerzshie
Zamerzshie
Detective, Thriller, Crime 2022, Russia
Assault 6
Assault Assault
Drama 2022, Russia / Kazakhstan
Goliaf 7.1
Goliaf Goliaf
Drama 2022, Kazakhstan
Ademoka's Education 6.5
Ademoka's Education Ademoka's Education
Drama, Comedy 2022, Kazakhstan
Ulbolsyn 7.2
Ulbolsyn Ulbolsyn
Drama 2020, Kazakhstan / France
Yellow Cat 6
Yellow Cat Sary mysyq
Comedy, Drama 2020, Kazakhstan / France
A Dark-Dark Man 6.9
A Dark-Dark Man A Dark, Dark Man
Crime, Drama 2019, Kazakhstan / France
Boy Atbaya 6.7
Boy Atbaya Boy Atbaya
Drama 2019, Kazakhstan
Nochnoy Bog 7.5
Nochnoy Bog Nochnoy Bog
Drama 2018, Kazakhstan
The Gentle Indifference of the World 6.6
The Gentle Indifference of the World Laskovoe bezrazlichie mira
Drama 2018, Kazakhstan
The Plague at the Karatas Village 5.9
The Plague at the Karatas Village The Plague at the Karatas Village
Drama 2016, Kazakhstan
Toll Bar 4.3
Toll Bar Toll Bar
Drama 2015, Kazakhstan
6.3
The Owners Ukkili kamshat
Crime, Drama 2014, Kazakhstan
