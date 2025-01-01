Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Date of Birth
7 August 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
7.5
Cadet
(2024)
7.5
Nochnoy Bog
(2018)
7.2
Ulbolsyn
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2022
2020
2019
2018
2016
2015
2014
All
16
Films
15
TV Shows
1
Writer
15
Director
15
Producer
2
6.7
Дала қасқыры
Дала қасқыры
Drama
2024, Kazakhstan
7.5
Cadet
Cadet
Horror
2024, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
7
Moor
Mavr
Action
2024, France / Kazakhstan
Zamerzshie
Detective, Thriller, Crime
2022, Russia
6
Assault
Assault
Drama
2022, Russia / Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
7.1
Goliaf
Goliaf
Drama
2022, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
6.5
Ademoka's Education
Ademoka's Education
Drama, Comedy
2022, Kazakhstan
7.2
Ulbolsyn
Ulbolsyn
Drama
2020, Kazakhstan / France
6
Yellow Cat
Sary mysyq
Comedy, Drama
2020, Kazakhstan / France
6.9
A Dark-Dark Man
A Dark, Dark Man
Crime, Drama
2019, Kazakhstan / France
6.7
Boy Atbaya
Boy Atbaya
Drama
2019, Kazakhstan
7.5
Nochnoy Bog
Nochnoy Bog
Drama
2018, Kazakhstan
6.6
The Gentle Indifference of the World
Laskovoe bezrazlichie mira
Drama
2018, Kazakhstan
5.9
The Plague at the Karatas Village
The Plague at the Karatas Village
Drama
2016, Kazakhstan
4.3
Toll Bar
Toll Bar
Drama
2015, Kazakhstan
6.3
The Owners
Ukkili kamshat
Crime, Drama
2014, Kazakhstan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree