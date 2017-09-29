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Poster of Judwaa 2
3.7
Judwaa 2 - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Judwaa 2
3.7

Judwaa 2

, 2017
Judwaa 2
India / Musical, Romantic, Comedy, Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Judwaa 2
3.7
Judwaa 2 - Trailer
Judwaa 2  Trailer

Cast

Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Jacqueline Fernandez
Alishka
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Mr. Balraj Bakshi
Taapsee Pannu
Samaara
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan
Prem
Donna Preston
Sachin Khedekar
Rajiv Malhotra
Pavan Malhotra
Inspector Kuldeep Dhillon (london Police)
Prachee Shah
Ankita Malhotra
Upasana Singh
Samaara's Mom
Rajpal Naurang Yadav
Nandu
Vivan Bhatena
Alex
Director David Dhawan
Writer Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji, Sajid
Composer Sajid Ali, Wajid Ali, Meet Bros, Anu Malik
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 25 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 29 September 2017
World premiere 29 September 2017
Release date
29 September 2017 Great Britain
29 September 2017 India
Worldwide Gross $28,733,523
Production Apple & Orange Pictures, Fox STAR Studios, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
Also known as
Judwaa 2, Kaksikud 2, Twins 2, Беспечные близнецы 2, 双龙会2

Film rating

3.7
Rate 10 votes
3.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Judwaa 2 - Trailer
Judwaa 2 Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Judwaa 2
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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