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5.9
Kinoafisha
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Fairy
5.9
Fairy
, 2020
Feya
Russia / Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi / 18+
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Similar
5.9
Cast
Konstantin Khabensky
Evgeniy Voygin
Ingeborga Dapkunaite
Olga Yatsuk
Nikita Elenev
Lyokha
Ekaterina Ageeva
Tanya
Tinatin Dalakishvili
Mariya
Mariya Shalayeva
Alisa
Vilen Babichev
Face control
Alyona Bondarchuk
Vladimir Mishukov
Igor
Tasha Tsvetkova
Aktivistka
Director
Anna Melikian
Writer
Anna Melikian
Composer
Kirill Rikhter
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 32 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
30 April 2020
World premiere
30 April 2020
Budget
124,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross
$11,324
Also known as
Feya, Fairy, Fėja, Virtuaalmängu haldjas, Wróżka, Фея
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
12
votes
5.8
IMDb
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Best Russian Films
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