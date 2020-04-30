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Poster of Fairy
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Fairy
5.9

Fairy

, 2020
Feya
Russia / Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Fairy
5.9

Cast

Konstantin Khabensky
Konstantin Khabensky
Evgeniy Voygin
Ingeborga Dapkunaite
Ingeborga Dapkunaite
Olga Yatsuk
Nikita Elenev
Nikita Elenev
Lyokha
Ekaterina Ageeva
Ekaterina Ageeva
Tanya
Tinatin Dalakishvili
Tinatin Dalakishvili
Mariya
Mariya Shalayeva
Mariya Shalayeva
Alisa
Vilen Babichev
Vilen Babichev
Face control
Alyona Bondarchuk
Vladimir Mishukov
Vladimir Mishukov
Igor
Tasha Tsvetkova
Tasha Tsvetkova
Aktivistka
Director Anna Melikian
Writer Anna Melikian
Composer Kirill Rikhter
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 32 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 30 April 2020
World premiere 30 April 2020
Budget 124,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $11,324
Also known as
Feya, Fairy, Fėja, Virtuaalmängu haldjas, Wróżka, Фея

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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