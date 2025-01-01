Menu
Kedi Movie Quotes

Unnamed Human Resident of Istanbul Dogs think people are God, but cats don't. Cats are aware of God's existence. Cats know that people act as middlemen to God's will. They're not ungrateful, they just know better.
Unnamed Human Resident of Istanbul Life is beautiful. If you know how to live. You can love if your heart is open. Everything is beautiful when you look at it with love. If you can enjoy the presence of a cat, a bird, a flower what can I say, all the world will be yours.
Elif Nursad Atalay When you're alone for long periods your animal instincts get sharper. I really believe that. Maybe it's a quality that should be developed more in all of us. As if it's better to be so human, so modern. There's a power you can feel within yourself, of a wild creature. I think everyone needs to discover that in themselves. Cats are satisfied with their existence. And they're very sure of their character
Unnamed Human Resident of Istanbul My therapist says I try to heal my own wounds by healing theirs. By feeding them and tending to their needs. My wounds must be so deeply rooted they still haven't healed despite all this. I guess I'll heal when they heal.
Bülent Üstün Down the hill in Cihangir, there used to be a big harbor during the Ottoman era. Ships from Norway and elsewhere would come with cargo. Sailors would keep cats on board to fend off rats. As cargo was being unloaded, cats would get off the boat thinking that they'd made it to land. And trek up to the top of the hill. Later, they'd miss the boat and begin life here in Cihangir. Now, there are countless kinds of cats in this area. Norwegian cats, and cats from all over the world. There's a lot of variety. Later, the first Ottoman sewers were built in this part of the city. And giant rats would terrorize residents. That's why every house had a cat. To fend off the giant sewer rats.
Bülent Üstün Any ungrateful behavior on their part is really an act of sincerity. They don't need to apologize. I guess there are people who expect that from a cat. "I gave you all that food and you won't even sit on my lap". A relationship where they expect a return on an investment.
Unnamed Human Resident of Istanbul The streets seem empty to me without cats but it's a strange situation. It's a total dilemma, if you ask me. The city no longer accommodates them. But at home, and I know from my own cats, they forget their cat-ness after a while.
Unnamed Human Resident of Istanbul I accept death as a reality, but I have difficulty dealing with the longing. That's my problem with death.
