Bülent Üstün Down the hill in Cihangir, there used to be a big harbor during the Ottoman era. Ships from Norway and elsewhere would come with cargo. Sailors would keep cats on board to fend off rats. As cargo was being unloaded, cats would get off the boat thinking that they'd made it to land. And trek up to the top of the hill. Later, they'd miss the boat and begin life here in Cihangir. Now, there are countless kinds of cats in this area. Norwegian cats, and cats from all over the world. There's a lot of variety. Later, the first Ottoman sewers were built in this part of the city. And giant rats would terrorize residents. That's why every house had a cat. To fend off the giant sewer rats.