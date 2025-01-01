Menu
Kinoafisha Films Berlin Syndrome Berlin Syndrome Movie Quotes

Andi What would be the worst thing I could ever do to you? Don't worry... I would never do it. We are a team.
Clare Havel Andi, what is going on?
Andi "What is going on? " You could have gone to Dresden. You said you want to stay.
Andi We had sex. People-- people say all sorts of things in bed. It doesent necessarily mean anything.
[sobbing]
Andi Please, dear God.
Andi Do you like pesto?
Clare Havel What? Can we just go for dinner?
[he ignores her]
Clare Havel Can I have my necklace back?
[he continues to ignore her]
Clare Havel Open the fucking door!
