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Poster of Bobik v gostyakh u Barbosa
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Bobik v gostyakh u Barbosa
7.8

Bobik v gostyakh u Barbosa

, 1977
Bobik v gostyakh u Barbosa
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Bobik v gostyakh u Barbosa
7.8

Cast

Yuriy Nikulin
Yuriy Nikulin
Bobik
Oleg Tabakov
Oleg Tabakov
Barbos
Yuriy Nikulin
Yuriy Nikulin
Bobik
Oleg Tabakov
Oleg Tabakov
Barbos
Director Vladimir Popov
Writer Mikhail Libin, Nikolai Nosov
Composer Vladimir Komarov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 1 January 1977
Release date
1 January 1977 Russia 12+
10 October 1977 USA
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Bobik v gostyakh u Barbosa, Bobick Is a Guest of Barbos, Бобик в гостях у Барбоса, Bobikas svečiuose pas Barbosą, Colorod Video Motor Magazine Nr 2, Pontu Pitsul külas, Бобік в гостях у Барбоса, Bobik visits Barbos

Cartoon rating

7.8
Rate 12 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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