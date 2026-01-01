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7.8
Kinoafisha
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Bobik v gostyakh u Barbosa
7.8
Bobik v gostyakh u Barbosa
, 1977
Bobik v gostyakh u Barbosa
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
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Similar
7.8
Cast
Yuriy Nikulin
Bobik
Oleg Tabakov
Barbos
Yuriy Nikulin
Bobik
Oleg Tabakov
Barbos
Director
Vladimir Popov
Writer
Mikhail Libin
,
Nikolai Nosov
Composer
Vladimir Komarov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
9 minutes
Production year
1977
World premiere
1 January 1977
Release date
1 January 1977
Russia
12+
10 October 1977
USA
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Bobik v gostyakh u Barbosa, Bobick Is a Guest of Barbos, Бобик в гостях у Барбоса, Bobikas svečiuose pas Barbosą, Colorod Video Motor Magazine Nr 2, Pontu Pitsul külas, Бобік в гостях у Барбоса, Bobik visits Barbos
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Cartoon rating
7.8
Rate
12
votes
7.7
IMDb
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Best Animated Films
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