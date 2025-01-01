Greg Minor [reviewing the film footage that Richard had secretly taken while at the nuclear power plant during the emergency] Whatever stuck valve it was, it's forcing them to deal with the water level. From their behavior, it looks pretty serious. As I remember the control layout, the annunciators they seem concerned with are also in the area of the core water level. I dunno... they might have come close to exposing the core.

Dr. Lowell If that's true, we came very close to the China Syndrome.

Kimberly Wells The what?