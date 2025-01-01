Jack GodellWhat makes you think they're looking for a scapegoat?
Ted SpindlerTradition.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Greg Minor[reviewing the film footage that Richard had secretly taken while at the nuclear power plant during the emergency]Whatever stuck valve it was, it's forcing them to deal with the water level. From their behavior, it looks pretty serious. As I remember the control layout, the annunciators they seem concerned with are also in the area of the core water level. I dunno... they might have come close to exposing the core.
Dr. LowellIf that's true, we came very close to the China Syndrome.
Dr. LowellIf the core is exposed for whatever reason, the fuel heats beyond core heat tolerance in a matter of minutes. Nothing can stop it. And it melts down right through the bottom of the plant, theoretically to China. But of course, as soon as it hits ground water, it blasts into the atmosphere and sends out clouds of radioactivity. The number of people killed would depend on which way the wind is blowing. Render an area the size of Pennsylvania permanently uninhabitable, not to mention the cancer that would show up later.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ted SpindlerHe was not a loony. He was the sanest man I ever knew in my life.
Greg Minor[re evidence of a nuclear power plant accident]I may be wrong, but I'd say you're lucky to be alive. For that matter, I think we might say the same for the rest of Southern California.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Evan Mc CormackScram the son of a bitch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Richard AdamsI showed the film to a nuclear engineer. You almost uncovered the core, Mr. Godell.
Kimberly WellsMr. Godell, you lied to me last night. We're not going to leave here until you tell us what happened at the plant.
Jack GodellSo some anti-nuclear nut tells you we almost uncovered the core? But we didn't uncover it, did we? We stopped it in time for one simple reason and I told you that! The system works, goddamn it! The system works! That's not the problem!
Jack GodellThe shudder... The damn shudder. The vibration I felt during the turbine trip. It bothered me. But it sure didn't bother anyone else. And while I'm checking it, I find that some idiot phonied the welding X-rays. I just can not believe a man would deliberately falsify the records of a nuclear reactor. My god!
Jack GodellIt means that vibration was a warning and the plant should be shut down, every one of those welds should be re-X-rayed... Of course we're talking about millions of dollars, but we don't want to talk about that. And no one will believe me. But if they ever put too much pressure on that pump, rupture those pipes...