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Michael Alaimo
Michael Alaimo Michael Alaimo
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Alaimo

Michael Alaimo

Michael Alaimo

Date of Birth
19 November 1939
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
2 May 2025
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Voice actor

Popular Films

Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam 5.4
Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam 5.4
Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam
Action, Adventure, Animation 2021, USA
News about Michael Alaimo’s private life
Michael Alaimo
Michael Alaimo, Veteran Actor of 'Space Jam' and 'The China Syndrome', Dies at 86
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