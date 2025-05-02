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Michael Alaimo
Michael Alaimo
Kinoafisha
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Michael Alaimo
Michael Alaimo
Michael Alaimo
Date of Birth
19 November 1939
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
2 May 2025
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
5.4
Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Year
All
2021
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.4
Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam
Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam
Action, Adventure, Animation
2021, USA
News about Michael Alaimo’s private life
Michael Alaimo, Veteran Actor of 'Space Jam' and 'The China Syndrome', Dies at 86
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