Jeffrey Middleton I'm the one that's been calling about the Middleton ladies and their situation down in South America. Let's go get 'em. What's the plan?

Morgan Russell Right, so, I told her to contact me once she gets to Bogota. There's not much more I can do, unfortunately, sir.

Jeffrey Middleton Okay, I imagine that you have some kind of commando squad. Maybe, like, four underground criminals who were tried for a crime they didn't commit. And they've been living in the underground kinda helping people along the way, almost...

Morgan Russell Sir, were you born in the '70s?

Morgan Russell That sounds like The A-Team.

Jeffrey Middleton It is The A-Team. Do you have an A-Team?