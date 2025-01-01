Linda MiddletonFor 18 years your mother is the most important person to you in your entire life. And then... and then... One day poof! You're gone. And then what are you supposed to do. Like, just adjust? Just like that?
Emily MiddletonI really need it. I just want to, like, sip a Mai Tai and, like, smoke a J. And then just kinda, like, start having red wine at night. And then Scotch. And if somebody's like, "Have you ever done ayahuasca?" I'll be like, "No, is it safe?" And then I'll try it. I don't care.
Emily MiddletonLook. This is the thing. Where I'm going, there's gonna be a ton of...
RuthYou should know that Barb spent her life in Special Ops. Not that bullshit regular ops. She's retired now so she doesn't have her toolkit. But she was able to improvise a few things. Which, I'm pretty sure, will all be applied to your dick hole area.
Emily MiddletonYeah. And, like, why Ecuador? Well, because we didn't want to go somewhere touristy. You know, we're not just, like, a couple of white assholes. No offense.
Emily MiddletonNo, no, no. I - I - I need this job. Can you just think about this? Because, look at the other employees. Like, what about this bitch? I've never seen her do shit. You don't do shit here!
JamesI went to Egypt. I know it's kind of dangerous right now. But, I've hiked up mountains in Iran. I've run with the bulls in Spain. I've eaten poisonous blowfish in Japan. To me, *those* are the moments that make life worth living.
Emily MiddletonI love everything you're saying. Your Instagram must be insane.
JamesOh, well, no. I'm not really on any of those things.
Jeffrey MiddletonI'm the one that's been calling about the Middleton ladies and their situation down in South America. Let's go get 'em. What's the plan?
Morgan RussellRight, so, I told her to contact me once she gets to Bogota. There's not much more I can do, unfortunately, sir.
Jeffrey MiddletonOkay, I imagine that you have some kind of commando squad. Maybe, like, four underground criminals who were tried for a crime they didn't commit. And they've been living in the underground kinda helping people along the way, almost...