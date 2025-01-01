Menu
Kinoafisha Films Snatched Snatched Movie Quotes

Snatched Movie Quotes

Emily Middleton Just use the map, Mom!
Linda Middleton [opens map] Oh, my God. This is a placemat from a restaurant!
Roger Simmons Feel free to drink from any puddle you see. All water in the jungle is safe.
Emily Middleton Oh, not you. It was me. Can you kind of beat it? Cause you're a distraction.
James Your tit's out.
Emily Middleton [Joking] Your tit's out, too.
James No, your tit is actually emerged.
Emily Middleton [Notice it] I thought I felt a breeze. Will you excuse me?
James Oh, no. Yeah, absolutely.
[Emily tucked her breast back into her dress]
Linda Middleton When Dad left, I thought I would never have sex again. And I was right.
Linda Middleton Why did I ever let you talk to me into this?
Emily Middleton I should have just listened to you... I love you.
Linda Middleton This is great, but we've really got to get out of here, you know.
Emily Middleton Yeah, we need to get out of here, okay.
Emily Middleton Let's go out tonight. Hair, makeup, boobs... we're going out!
Linda Middleton Emily, I am not going out at night.
Emily Middleton Everything shouldn't be so scary.
Ruth Oh, it damn well should. One in four tourists are kidnapped.
Emily Middleton Not true.
Ruth One, two, three... Somebody's missing.
Emily Middleton You look like a bee keeper.
Linda Middleton For 18 years your mother is the most important person to you in your entire life. And then... and then... One day poof! You're gone. And then what are you supposed to do. Like, just adjust? Just like that?
Emily Middleton I really need it. I just want to, like, sip a Mai Tai and, like, smoke a J. And then just kinda, like, start having red wine at night. And then Scotch. And if somebody's like, "Have you ever done ayahuasca?" I'll be like, "No, is it safe?" And then I'll try it. I don't care.
Emily Middleton Look. This is the thing. Where I'm going, there's gonna be a ton of...
Emily Middleton Inspiration.
Michael Pussy.
Emily Middleton Inspiration?
Michael No, pussy.
Emily Middleton I keep talking over you, but it's sounding like you're saying...
Michael Pussy.
Emily Middleton I heard it that time.
Emily Middleton You know who you have the haircut of?
Jeffrey Middleton Who's that?
Emily Middleton Harry Potter.
Jeffrey Middleton Harry Potter - is - the greatest of all the wizards. He's a hero - and a great role model. So, I'll take it as a compliment.
Emily Middleton You're so gay for Mom.
Jeffrey Middleton I'm not gay for Mom.
Emily Middleton You're gay for Mom!
Jeffrey Middleton She's a woman. She has a vagina.
Emily Middleton You suck Mom's dick.
Linda Middleton Ewwww!
Emily Middleton You always say music inspires you.
Michael *Pussy* inspires me.
Emily Middleton I have a pussy.
Michael You have one pussy. But there's gonna be, like, hundreds of other pussies.
Emily Middleton What about just my pussy, hundreds of times?
Michael That's not as inspiring.
Emily Middleton Help me put the "fun" in non-refundable.
Linda Middleton Oh, everybody knows you need two years to plan a vacation.
Ruth Remember, never have more drinks than you have tits. Two tits, two drinks.
Emily Middleton I know how many tits I have.
Emily Middleton They took my phone. Oh, my God, they took my phone!
Tattooed Kidnapper What's your PIN number?
Emily Middleton One.
[pause]
Emily Middleton Two.
[pause]
Emily Middleton Three.
[pause]
Emily Middleton Four.
Emily Middleton I don't know any Spanish. I only know one word. What they called me at my job at the restaurant. Puta! Which I don't know what it means. "Princess" or "pretty" or...
Morgado It means "whore."
Emily Middleton That checks out.
Pickup Truck Driver Okay, here's how you can help. Pull out a pen and a piece of paper.
Jeffrey Middleton Okay.
Pickup Truck Driver And write down, "If you feel the urge to call again - resist it."
Emily Middleton We really need to get to the US consulate in Bogota as soon as possible, kind of, so if you know the easiest way?
Roger Simmons The easy way?
[bar patrons laugh and Roger joins; he lifts his drink and turns around to see the patrons having their own conversation]
Linda Middleton I have a real phobia about this.
Emily Middleton Of what? Being locked in a car trunk? Yeah, I think everybody's got that one, Mom.
Jeffrey Middleton I'll translate.
Morgan Russell You speak Spanish?
Jeffrey Middleton I speak Dothraki. I speak Klingon.
Ruth You should know that Barb spent her life in Special Ops. Not that bullshit regular ops. She's retired now so she doesn't have her toolkit. But she was able to improvise a few things. Which, I'm pretty sure, will all be applied to your dick hole area.
Emily Middleton Yeah. And, like, why Ecuador? Well, because we didn't want to go somewhere touristy. You know, we're not just, like, a couple of white assholes. No offense.
Lew You know what? You're fired!
Emily Middleton What?
Lew I'm done.
Emily Middleton No, no, no. I - I - I need this job. Can you just think about this? Because, look at the other employees. Like, what about this bitch? I've never seen her do shit. You don't do shit here!
Lew She doesn't work here!
Emily Middleton Oh, okay. Hi. Thank you so much for coming in.
Jeffrey Middleton You got shot through the heart. Okay, Michael's gone. And it sucks. Because you know what? He was the best you'll ever do.
Linda Middleton Here, put this on.
Emily Middleton What is this? What?
Linda Middleton That is a rape - rape whistle. That's a rape whistle.
Emily Middleton What? This is a dog whistle, Mom.
Linda Middleton Oh, well...
Emily Middleton Are you afraid these dogs are gonna rape me? Is that the main concern?
Linda Middleton Can I just see that? I didn't look at the dogs.
Emily Middleton Do they look like rapists to you?
Linda Middleton Whatever!
Emily Middleton Are things ideal, financially, right now? No. The answer is no. But will things pick up? One thousand percent.
Emily Middleton They're not serving up whale semen.
Emily Middleton Holy shit!
Linda Middleton What are you holy-shitting about?
Emily Middleton It was supposed to be a king but one thing led to another, and I changed it. So, it's two queens now.
Linda Middleton Are you sure you changed it?
Emily Middleton Yeah, I called ahead.
Front Desk Clerk Yes, I do see that note here.
Emily Middleton Okay, well, can you look at that note and make that note happen?
Front Desk Clerk I'm sorry, I cannot.
Emily Middleton So I'm just gonna share a king-size bed in a romantic locale with my mother?
Front Desk Clerk You can sleep head-to-toe.
Emily Middleton Like we're 69-ing. Great.
Emily Middleton That was not what it looked like. I was just washing my vagina in case we hooked up.
James That is what it looked like.
James How come you're here?
Emily Middleton I'm a model. I'm here, modeling.
James I've just spent the past few weeks in Koh Pha Ngan. And my last day there I kept thinking about that quote "Man cannot discover new oceans, unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore."
Emily Middleton Wow, I love - that you don't care about sounding like a weirdo.
Emily Middleton Look, can we just talk about this when I get back from my vacation to Ecuador?
Lew Vacation? You never even asked for time off.
Emily Middleton And I'm realizing - I'm realizing that right now.
James I went to Egypt. I know it's kind of dangerous right now. But, I've hiked up mountains in Iran. I've run with the bulls in Spain. I've eaten poisonous blowfish in Japan. To me, *those* are the moments that make life worth living.
Emily Middleton I love everything you're saying. Your Instagram must be insane.
James Oh, well, no. I'm not really on any of those things.
Emily Middleton How can anybody see what you do?
James Well, they don't. But I get to live it.
Emily Middleton Okay, waterfalls and rainbows.
Emily Middleton What? Do you hear yourself? Why are you a life-ruiner?
Jeffrey Middleton I'm the one that's been calling about the Middleton ladies and their situation down in South America. Let's go get 'em. What's the plan?
Morgan Russell Right, so, I told her to contact me once she gets to Bogota. There's not much more I can do, unfortunately, sir.
Jeffrey Middleton Okay, I imagine that you have some kind of commando squad. Maybe, like, four underground criminals who were tried for a crime they didn't commit. And they've been living in the underground kinda helping people along the way, almost...
Morgan Russell Sir, were you born in the '70s?
Jeffrey Middleton Yeah.
Morgan Russell That sounds like The A-Team.
Jeffrey Middleton It is The A-Team. Do you have an A-Team?
Morgan Russell We actually disbanded that program in 1994, sir.
Roger Simmons Chicken wings for the ladies.
Roger Simmons Someone order a boat with a side of adventure?
