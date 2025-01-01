Jenny [Seeing Caroline in the restroom] Ugh, slut.

Caroline Wexler What did you call me?

Jenny I think I just called you a slut, slut.

Jenny Because everyone knows that you've banged, like, forty different guys since you came here.

[pause to look in mirror]

Caroline Wexler Okay, let's just say that I have banged forty guys. What's the problem? You're just jealous because you've been, ah, brainwashed by puritanical assholes who think sex is a sin. But then again, your, ah, little gerbil-sized brain has been reprogrammed by the media to believe that sex is the be-all, end-all. So now you're stuck, right? 'Cause on the one hand you love to fuck, but afterwards you feel overwhelmed by guilt & you're not sure why. Maybe it's because sex is neither as good or as evil as you've built it up to be.

Jenny [hurt pause] Shut up, slut!