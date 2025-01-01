John
[driving behind slow truck]
Ah, come on!
Rachel
John, just go around him.
John
I'll try - he's all over the place.
[he passes truck; later, truck passes him; after this, the scene has numerous horn sounds between dialogues]
John
You have to be fucking kidding me.
[he passes truck again]
Rachel
He's picking up speed.
Tiffany
Oh my God!
John
What? Look, I'm sorry. I didn't mean to.
[pause]
John
He let us pass.
Rachel
John, he is getting really close.
John
Yeah, I see him. Maybe he'll just go around. Never mind.
Rachel
What does he want? What did we do?
John
I don't know.
Jenn
John?
John
Yeah, I see him!
Jack
[truck slams in the back of them]
Ugh! What the fuck is going on?
John
[looking in side mirror]
Shit, alright, we've learned our lesson!
Jenn
John, just pull over.
John
Aw, come on, you fucker. The road's wide open. Maybe I can make him hit this car.
Rachel
[they get hit again]
Seriously, John, we have to pull over now.
John
All right; all right. So unless anyone else has anything to say, or any suggestions, then I'm gonna pull over.
Rachel
What?
John
I really hope this is a good idea.
Tiffany
Someone needs to get out and apologize.
John
For what?
Tiffany
I don't know! Clearly we pissed him off!
John
I'll take care of this.
Jenn
No, no, you've done plenty!