John [driving behind slow truck] Ah, come on!

Rachel John, just go around him.

John I'll try - he's all over the place.

[he passes truck; later, truck passes him; after this, the scene has numerous horn sounds between dialogues]

John You have to be fucking kidding me.

[he passes truck again]

Rachel He's picking up speed.

Tiffany Oh my God!

John What? Look, I'm sorry. I didn't mean to.

[pause]

John He let us pass.

Rachel John, he is getting really close.

John Yeah, I see him. Maybe he'll just go around. Never mind.

Rachel What does he want? What did we do?

John I don't know.

Jenn John?

John Yeah, I see him!

Jack [truck slams in the back of them] Ugh! What the fuck is going on?

John [looking in side mirror] Shit, alright, we've learned our lesson!

Jenn John, just pull over.

John Aw, come on, you fucker. The road's wide open. Maybe I can make him hit this car.

Rachel [they get hit again] Seriously, John, we have to pull over now.

John All right; all right. So unless anyone else has anything to say, or any suggestions, then I'm gonna pull over.

Rachel What?

John I really hope this is a good idea.

Tiffany Someone needs to get out and apologize.

John For what?

Tiffany I don't know! Clearly we pissed him off!

John I'll take care of this.