Hagert
Palmu, where have you been? The whole station is upside down because of you.
komisario Frans J. Palmu
At Kämp, for lunch.
Hagert
On working hours!
Väinö Kokki
[hiccups]
Hagert
And drunk as a skunk! Did you have a car?
Väinö Kokki
No... or yes, but we left it in front of the hotel.
Hagert
Now you'll go back to Bruno Rygseck at once!
komisario Frans J. Palmu
But he's dead. Died in an accident this morning.
Hagert
This is no time for jokes. Vaara called us half an hour ago. The divorced Mrs. Rygseck has taken poison and died... . Maybe we shouldn't have dropped the investigation.
komisario Frans J. Palmu
"We"?... Well, let's go, boys!
Hagert
Kokki! You're not driving!
Väinö Kokki
Right.
[for someone]
Väinö Kokki
Hey, come with us. There's a little task for you.