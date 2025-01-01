Menu
Russian
Inspector Palmu's Error Movie Quotes

Amalia Rygseck So you are writer Laihonen! I have read one of your books.
Writer K V Laihonen That's very interesting!
Amalia Rygseck After reading it I burnt it!
Hagert Palmu, where have you been? The whole station is upside down because of you.
komisario Frans J. Palmu At Kämp, for lunch.
Hagert On working hours!
Väinö Kokki [hiccups]
Hagert And drunk as a skunk! Did you have a car?
Väinö Kokki No... or yes, but we left it in front of the hotel.
Hagert Now you'll go back to Bruno Rygseck at once!
komisario Frans J. Palmu But he's dead. Died in an accident this morning.
Hagert This is no time for jokes. Vaara called us half an hour ago. The divorced Mrs. Rygseck has taken poison and died... . Maybe we shouldn't have dropped the investigation.
komisario Frans J. Palmu "We"?... Well, let's go, boys!
Hagert Kokki! You're not driving!
Väinö Kokki Right.
Väinö Kokki Hey, come with us. There's a little task for you.
