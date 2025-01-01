Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Secret Life of Nikola Tesla The Secret Life of Nikola Tesla Movie Quotes

The Secret Life of Nikola Tesla Movie Quotes

Nikola Tesla Using direct current, you'd need over a hundred power stations to light up the city of New York, and even then, the outskirts are left in darkness because direct current cannot reach that far. But with my system, I guarantee that with just one power station can light the whole city, and the whole state as well. We are throwing the power given to us by Nature to the winds. Electric power, in its present form, is not only imperfect, it's unnatural. As I know you will agree, Mr. Edison, we are out of step with Nature's harmony. With alternating current, we are talking about energy in an undreamt of degree. We will build new power stations and demolish old ones. It's a giant step forward, it will transform the whole world!
