Carol Malone [On phone] Seven-fifty-nine, Sector C.

Steve Malone [Running down stairs] Carol! We gotta go, we gotta get out of here! We gotta go right now!

Carol Malone Listen to me, Steve.

Steve Malone No, you don't understand! We gotta go!

Carol Malone Go where?

Steve Malone No, we gotta go! What the hell are you talking about?

Carol Malone Steve, this is important. Go where? That's right, go where? What happened in your room... Are you listening? What happened in your room is not an isolated incident. It is something that is happening everywhere.

Steve Malone What are you talking about?

Carol Malone So, where you gonna go? Where you gonna run? Where you gonna hide? Nowhere, 'cause there's no one like you left. That's right...

Steve Malone [Realizes that Carol is a pod person] Oh, god.

Carol Malone That's right, that's good, you're listening now, that's very good. Okay, now I know you're frightened Steve. I know you're scared. That's okay, I understand that. You're confused. Let me tell you something, Steve. Let me tell you something. All that anger, all that fear, all that confusion, it's going to melt away. It's going to go away, Steve. It's going to go away. You go to sleep, you wake up. It's very simple. In the morning you'll wake up, you'll feel wonderful. We're going to be together, we'll be connected, we'll be close. No more fear. C'mon, let's go to bed, Steve...

Marti Malone [Runs down stairs] Dad!

Steve Malone Get away from me! Get away from my kids!