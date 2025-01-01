Carol Malone
[On phone]
Seven-fifty-nine, Sector C.
Steve Malone
[Running down stairs]
Carol! We gotta go, we gotta get out of here! We gotta go right now!
Carol Malone
Listen to me, Steve.
Carol Malone
Go where?
Steve Malone
No, we gotta go! What the hell are you talking about?
Carol Malone
Steve, this is important. Go where? That's right, go where? What happened in your room... Are you listening? What happened in your room is not an isolated incident. It is something that is happening everywhere.
Carol Malone
So, where you gonna go? Where you gonna run? Where you gonna hide? Nowhere, 'cause there's no one like you left. That's right...
Carol Malone
That's right, that's good, you're listening now, that's very good. Okay, now I know you're frightened Steve. I know you're scared. That's okay, I understand that. You're confused. Let me tell you something, Steve. Let me tell you something. All that anger, all that fear, all that confusion, it's going to melt away. It's going to go away, Steve. It's going to go away. You go to sleep, you wake up. It's very simple. In the morning you'll wake up, you'll feel wonderful. We're going to be together, we'll be connected, we'll be close. No more fear. C'mon, let's go to bed, Steve...
Carol Malone
[Screams to alert the other pod people]