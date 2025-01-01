Menu
Body Snatchers Movie Quotes

Body Snatchers Movie Quotes

Carol Malone Where you gonna go, where you gonna run, where you gonna hide? Nowhere... 'cause there's no one like you left.
Carol Malone [On phone] Seven-fifty-nine, Sector C.
Steve Malone [Running down stairs] Carol! We gotta go, we gotta get out of here! We gotta go right now!
Carol Malone Listen to me, Steve.
Steve Malone No, you don't understand! We gotta go!
Carol Malone Go where?
Steve Malone No, we gotta go! What the hell are you talking about?
Carol Malone Steve, this is important. Go where? That's right, go where? What happened in your room... Are you listening? What happened in your room is not an isolated incident. It is something that is happening everywhere.
Steve Malone What are you talking about?
Carol Malone So, where you gonna go? Where you gonna run? Where you gonna hide? Nowhere, 'cause there's no one like you left. That's right...
Steve Malone [Realizes that Carol is a pod person] Oh, god.
Carol Malone That's right, that's good, you're listening now, that's very good. Okay, now I know you're frightened Steve. I know you're scared. That's okay, I understand that. You're confused. Let me tell you something, Steve. Let me tell you something. All that anger, all that fear, all that confusion, it's going to melt away. It's going to go away, Steve. It's going to go away. You go to sleep, you wake up. It's very simple. In the morning you'll wake up, you'll feel wonderful. We're going to be together, we'll be connected, we'll be close. No more fear. C'mon, let's go to bed, Steve...
Steve Malone [Begins weeping]
Marti Malone [Runs down stairs] Dad!
Steve Malone Get away from me! Get away from my kids!
Carol Malone [Screams to alert the other pod people]
Major Collins We'll give 'em hell, Malone! We'll show 'em what the human race is really made of!
Marti Malone [narrating] They said nobody would believe us, who could believe such a crazy story? I could hardly believe it myself. They had destroyed everyone I loved. Our reaction, was only human. Revenge, hate, remorse, despair, pity... and most of all, fear. I remember feeling all those things as I watched the bombs explode.
General Platt We've learned... it's the race that's important. Not the individual.
Major Collins The individual is *always* important.
Tim Young We're one happy family now.
Pete Happy? What's that?
Andy Malone I'm not lying, Marti.
Marti Malone Nobody said you're lying. I had nightmares too when I was your age, they go away all by themselves.
Andy Malone She's not Mommy, Marti.
Marti Malone She IS your mommy, she loves you a lot.
Andy Malone My mommy died.
Major Collins I'm interested in the kind of effects exposure to these chemicals can have on people.
Steve Malone Effects? You know, you got a lot of chemicals on this base, they're all pretty toxic. The effects physically, they can be devastating.
Major Collins I'm not talking physically, I'm referring to psychological effects.
Steve Malone I'm not following you.
Major Collins Can they effect the brain patterns, can they interfere with chemo-neurological processes? Can they foster psychoses, paranoias... narcophobias?
Steve Malone Well I'm a chemist, I'm not a psychiatrist, I don't know.
Major Collins Simply, can they alter a person's view of reality? Let me be frank, I'm seeing people at the infirmary, who are exhibiting, extreme delusional fixations. People afraid to sleep, people afraid to deal with family members, afraid *of* family members, uh, exhibiting, paranoia about others, about other people's identities, people afraid of themselves. Suddenly I've got a camp full of very deplaced people.
Steve Malone I don't know what you're seeing but it's not the PCBs. That phenomenon is not part of the symptomology.
Major Collins I need you to keep me up to date on your research, I'm worried about these... people.
[turns and leaves]
Steve Malone [under his breath] Better take a vacation, doc.
Marti Malone [narrating] Where do I begin? I don't know, I guess with the idea that sometimes things happen that we don't understand. Maybe we shouldn't try to understand those things. My dad had been assigned to inspect the military southern sector of the EPA. My step-mother, my brother and I had to spend almost 2 months on the road with them. I can tell you it's not easy being stuck in a car with a 6-year-old and the woman who replaced your mom. Then again, nobody asked me what I wanted to do that summer. I guess things do happen for a reason, even if you don't like what that reason is.
Soldier Gas Station [pins Marti against the door with his hand over her mouth] You're scared, aren't you? Good! They're out there, they're everywhere! They get you when you sleep! They get you when you sleep, you hear? Get out, get out or you'll be next!
Jenn Platt [whispers at the top of the stairs, holding her mom's glass] Try this. Taste it.
Marti Malone [takes sip] It's water.
Jenn Platt That's right, it's water, there's always vodka in this glass.
Marti Malone Well maybe she went on the wagon.
Jenn Platt No, if she went on the wagon she'd be climbing the walls by now.
Mrs. Platt [calls up the stairs] Jenn, I'm leaving now.
Jenn Platt Where're you going?
Mrs. Platt We're going to play bridge at the Smythes.
[leaves with other women]
Marti Malone [Jenn shoots her a look] What?
Jenn Platt She doesn't know *how* to play bridge.
Marti Malone They get you when you sleep.
Marti Malone Dad?
Steve Malone I don't want to talk to you right now, I'm really angry with you right now.
Marti Malone Dad please...
Steve Malone No, I can't trust you, you come home drunk and you're an hour late.
Marti Malone I'm not drunk.
Steve Malone You're not drunk and you know the guy a hundred years...
Marti Malone I had ONE lousy beer and came home HALF an hour late! Big deal, I'm not a fucking 10 year old!
Steve Malone [grabs her] DON'T use that language to me, you don't talk like that.
Marti Malone Why not? It's the only time you'll listen.
Steve Malone That's not true and you know it.
Marti Malone Bullshit! You never listen to me, I don't know why I bother talking to you.
Marti Malone I can't wait till I'm 18.
Steve Malone Why, you think you won't be my daughter anymore?
Marti Malone No, I'll still be your daughter, I just won't have to listen to you.
Steve Malone You don't listen to me now. Look, if you want to go so bad, you don't have to wait till you're 18, just go now.
Marti Malone You'd like that, huh? Then it'll just be the three of you.
[leaves the table]
Jenn Platt [finds her mom passed out on the couch with a lit cigarette in hand] Look at this shit, this is why my dad's an insomniac, he's afraid she's gonna burn the fucking house down in her sleep.
[takes drag off the cigarette]
Jenn Platt Mom, this is Marti, Marti, this is my mom.
[picks up her mom's glass]
Jenn Platt Vodka, want some?
[Marty declines]
Jenn Platt Hm, Mom's an alcoholic, according to the experts that means I'll be one too.
[takes drink]
Jenn Platt Let's go.
Marti Malone Nice to meet you, Mrs. Platt.
Marti Malone They get you when you sleep... but you can only stay awake so long.
