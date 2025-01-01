Irene Girard You see how tragic it is. That a gesture or a word that can't be taken back, that could make something go wrong. I caused this death. Oh, I can't stand it anymore.

Andrea Casatti No, no Irene. It's useless to say that. What's the good of repeating if I had said this, if I had done that? Things are as they are.

Irene Girard Well, then it was destiny. But, why this destiny?

Andrea Casatti Now, wait. I said nothing about destiny. What has destined to do with this?

Irene Girard Then, if it wasn't destiny, the fault was mine.

Andrea Casatti No, Irene. The fault is not yours. If you must blame something, blame this post-war society.

Irene Girard What is, what has society got to do with it?

Andrea Casatti Well, look, Irene. Think of the boy, just a boy, and the first impression he's received of this world have been puzzling fear, of bombs and war. Who's fault is it?