Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Aferim! Aferim! Movie Quotes

Aferim! Movie Quotes

The Priest Each nation has its purpose. The Jews, to cheat, the Turks, to do harm, us Romanians to love and suffer like Christ. And each has their habits. Hebrews reads a lot, Greeks talks a lot, Turks has many wives, Arabs has many teeth, Germans smokes a lot, Hungarians eats a lot, Russians drinks a lot, English thinks a lot, French likes fashion a lot, Armenians are lazy, Circassians wears much lace, Italians lies a lot, Serbians cheats a lot, Gypsies get beaten! Gypsies must be slaves.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Costandin Fear is shameful but healthy. It is God's gift.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Costandin Woman shall be less castigated than men, as they are dimmer of wit and weaker before sin...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Costandin Lifeless out of life, life out of lifeless.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Alexandru Bindea
Teodor Corban
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more