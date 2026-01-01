Menu
Alexandru Bindea
Alexandru Bindea
Alexandru Bindea
Alexandru Bindea
Alexandru Bindea
Date of Birth
22 June 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.9
The Oak
(1992)
7.6
Aferim!
(2015)
7.1
Gruber's Journey
(2008)
Filmography
6.4
Eight Postcards from Utopia
Eight Postcards from Utopia
Documentary
2024, Romania
7.6
Aferim!
Aferim!
Drama, Comedy, Western, Adventure, History
2015, Romania / Bulgaria / Czechia / France
5.7
A Farewell to Fools
A Farewell to Fools
Comedy, War, Drama
2013, Romania / Germany / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.4
The Red and the Blue
Il rosso e il blu
Drama
2012, Italy
Watch trailer
7.1
Gruber's Journey
Calatoria lui Gruber
Drama
2008, Hungary / Romania
7.9
The Oak
Balanta
Comedy, Drama
1992, Romania / France
