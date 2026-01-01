Alexandru Bindea

Menu
Date of Birth
22 June 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Oak 7.9
The Oak (1992)
Aferim! 7.6
Aferim! (2015)
Gruber's Journey 7.1
Gruber's Journey (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Eight Postcards from Utopia 6.4
Eight Postcards from Utopia Eight Postcards from Utopia
Documentary 2024, Romania
Aferim! 7.6
Aferim! Aferim!
Drama, Comedy, Western, Adventure, History 2015, Romania / Bulgaria / Czechia / France
A Farewell to Fools 5.7
A Farewell to Fools A Farewell to Fools
Comedy, War, Drama 2013, Romania / Germany / Belgium
Watch trailer
The Red and the Blue 6.4
The Red and the Blue Il rosso e il blu
Drama 2012, Italy
Watch trailer
Gruber's Journey 7.1
Gruber's Journey Calatoria lui Gruber
Drama 2008, Hungary / Romania
The Oak 7.9
The Oak Balanta
Comedy, Drama 1992, Romania / France
