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Poster of Amanat
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Amanat
7.6

Amanat

, 2016
Amanat
Kazakhstan / Drama / 18+
Poster of Amanat
7.6

Synopsis

This film follows three distinct story lines depicting unfortunate fates of Kazakh patriots who refused to be subjugated by the colonial policy of Tsarist Russia and later by that of the Soviet totalitarian system.

Cast

Karlygash Mukhamedzhanova
Khalima Bekmakhanova
Aziz Beyshenaliev
Aziz Beyshenaliev
Buchin
Sanzhar Madi
Sanzhar Madi
Kenesary Khan
Dmitry Skirta
Sergey Pogosyan
Sergey Pogosyan
Dulyga Akmolda
Dulyga Akmolda
Kalizhan
Kuralai Anabekova
Berik Aytzhanov
Berik Aytzhanov
Ermukhan
Azhar Ibraeva
Anatoli Krezhenchukov
Anatoli Krezhenchukov
Artem Mitnev
Askar Naimantayev
Director Satybaldy Narymbetov
Writer Satybaldy Narymbetov
Composer Viktor Sologub
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 19 May 2016
Release date
19 May 2016 Kazakhstan
Production Kazakhfilm Studios
Also known as
Amanat, Аманат

Film rating

7.6
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 16 March 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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