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7.6
Kinoafisha
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Amanat
7.6
Amanat
, 2016
Amanat
Kazakhstan / Drama / 18+
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7.6
Synopsis
This film follows three distinct story lines depicting unfortunate fates of Kazakh patriots who refused to be subjugated by the colonial policy of Tsarist Russia and later by that of the Soviet totalitarian system.
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Cast
Karlygash Mukhamedzhanova
Khalima Bekmakhanova
Aziz Beyshenaliev
Buchin
Sanzhar Madi
Kenesary Khan
Dmitry Skirta
Sergey Pogosyan
Dulyga Akmolda
Kalizhan
Kuralai Anabekova
Berik Aytzhanov
Ermukhan
Azhar Ibraeva
Anatoli Krezhenchukov
Artem Mitnev
Askar Naimantayev
Director
Satybaldy Narymbetov
Writer
Satybaldy Narymbetov
Composer
Viktor Sologub
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
2 hours 7 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
19 May 2016
Release date
19 May 2016
Kazakhstan
Production
Kazakhfilm Studios
Also known as
Amanat, Аманат
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Film rating
7.6
Rate
12
votes
7.3
IMDb
Updated 16 March 2022
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