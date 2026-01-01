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About
Matthew Ross
Matthew Ross
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Ross
Matthew Ross
Matthew Ross
Date of Birth
10 July 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
8.1
Wu-Tang: An American Saga
(2019)
7.6
Nashville
(2012)
5.9
Frank & Lola
(2016)
Filmography
8.1
Wu-Tang: An American Saga
Drama, Music, History
2019, USA
3.9
Siberia
Siberia
Thriller, Romantic, Crime
2018, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Frank & Lola
Frank & Lola
Drama, Detective, Thriller
2016, USA
7.6
Nashville
Drama, Musical, Romantic
2012, USA
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