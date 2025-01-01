Socrates I think you should continue your training as a gymnast. A warrior does not give up what he loves, Dan. He finds the love in what he does.

Dan Millman Look at me! I have a metal rod in my leg.

Socrates A warrior is not about perfection, or victory, or invulnerability. He's about absolute vulnerability. That's the only true courage.

Dan Millman What kind of training you think I could do? I just had an accident!

Socrates The accident is your training. Life is choice. You can choose to be a victim or anything else you'd like to be.

Dan Millman Just ignore what happened to me?

Socrates A warrior acts, only a fool reacts.

Dan Millman What if I can't do it?

Socrates That's the future. Throw it out.

Dan Millman Well, how would we start?