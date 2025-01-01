Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Peaceful Warrior
Peaceful Warrior Movie Quotes
Peaceful Warrior Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Socrates
Where are you?
Dan Millman
Here.
Socrates
What time is it?
Dan Millman
Now.
Socrates
What are you?
Dan Millman
This moment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dan Millman
The journey is what brings us happiness not the destination
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dan Millman
Life has just three rules?
Socrates
And you already know them...
Dan Millman
Paradox, humour, and change.
Socrates
Paradox...
Dan Millman
Life is a mystery. Don't waste time trying to figure it out.
Socrates
Humour...
Dan Millman
Keep a sense of humour, especially about yourself. It is a strength beyond all measure.
Socrates
Change...
Dan Millman
Know that nothing stays the same.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Socrates
Death isn't sad. The sad thing is: most people don't live at all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Socrates
Everyone wants to tell you what to do and what's good for you. They don't want you to find your own answers, they want you to believe theirs.
Dan Millman
Let me guess, and you want me to believe yours.
Socrates
No, I want you to stop gathering information from the outside and start gathering it from the inside.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Socrates
I call myself a Peaceful Warrior... because the battles we fight are on the inside
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Socrates
A warrior does not give up what he loves, he finds the love in what he does
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Socrates
I think you should continue your training as a gymnast. A warrior does not give up what he loves, Dan. He finds the love in what he does.
Dan Millman
Look at me! I have a metal rod in my leg.
Socrates
A warrior is not about perfection, or victory, or invulnerability. He's about absolute vulnerability. That's the only true courage.
Dan Millman
What kind of training you think I could do? I just had an accident!
Socrates
The accident is your training. Life is choice. You can choose to be a victim or anything else you'd like to be.
Dan Millman
Just ignore what happened to me?
Socrates
A warrior acts, only a fool reacts.
Dan Millman
What if I can't do it?
Socrates
That's the future. Throw it out.
Dan Millman
Well, how would we start?
Socrates
There is no starting or stopping, only doing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Socrates
Those who are the hardest to love, need it the most
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Socrates
There is no starting or stopping - only doing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Socrates
Sometimes you have to lose your mind before you come to your senses.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Socrates
Everything has a purpose, even this, and it's up to you to find it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Socrates
This moment is the only thing that matters.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dan Millman
The ones who are hardest to love are usually the ones who need it the most.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Socrates
There's no greater purpose than service to others.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Socrates
People are not theirs thoughts, they think they are, and it brings them all kinds of sadness.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dan Millman
You're out of your mind!
Socrates
And it's taken me a lifetime of practice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Socrates
It's the journey, not the destination.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Socrates
Do you know what's the difference between me and you?
Socrates
You practice gymnastics, I practice everything!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Socrates
A warrior is not about perfection or victory or invulnerability. He's about absolute vulnerability.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dan Millman
There are no ordinary moments.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dan Millman
There is never nothing going on. There are no ordinary monments.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dan Millman
Why me? Out of all the people you could have taught, why did you choose me?
Socrates
Are you done flattering yourself?
[pause]
Socrates
You chose me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dan Millman
I took for granted what I could do. I was sloppy with my life; I'm scared but I feel like I got rid of all the old stuff and it was the right thing to do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Socrates
The habit is the problem. All you need to do is be conscious about your choices and responsible for your actions.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Socrates
[to Dan]
You'll be amazed at what you can do and how well you can do it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joy
[to Dan, touching his chest]
I don't think your leg was the only thing that got broken.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Socrates
There is only the journey
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor Hayden
With some hard work I'm sure you'll be able to walk again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dan Millman
I don't know what to do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Coach Garrick
[to Dan]
Doctors tell me you'll never compete again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dan Millman
I have a metal rod in my leg.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Nick Nolte
Scott Mechlowicz
Amy Smart
Ray Wise
Tim DeKay
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree