Peaceful Warrior Movie Quotes

Peaceful Warrior Movie Quotes

Socrates Where are you?
Dan Millman Here.
Socrates What time is it?
Dan Millman Now.
Socrates What are you?
Dan Millman This moment.
Dan Millman The journey is what brings us happiness not the destination
Dan Millman Life has just three rules?
Socrates And you already know them...
Dan Millman Paradox, humour, and change.
Socrates Paradox...
Dan Millman Life is a mystery. Don't waste time trying to figure it out.
Socrates Humour...
Dan Millman Keep a sense of humour, especially about yourself. It is a strength beyond all measure.
Socrates Change...
Dan Millman Know that nothing stays the same.
Socrates Death isn't sad. The sad thing is: most people don't live at all.
Socrates Everyone wants to tell you what to do and what's good for you. They don't want you to find your own answers, they want you to believe theirs.
Dan Millman Let me guess, and you want me to believe yours.
Socrates No, I want you to stop gathering information from the outside and start gathering it from the inside.

Socrates I call myself a Peaceful Warrior... because the battles we fight are on the inside

Socrates A warrior does not give up what he loves, he finds the love in what he does
Socrates I think you should continue your training as a gymnast. A warrior does not give up what he loves, Dan. He finds the love in what he does.
Dan Millman Look at me! I have a metal rod in my leg.
Socrates A warrior is not about perfection, or victory, or invulnerability. He's about absolute vulnerability. That's the only true courage.
Dan Millman What kind of training you think I could do? I just had an accident!
Socrates The accident is your training. Life is choice. You can choose to be a victim or anything else you'd like to be.
Dan Millman Just ignore what happened to me?
Socrates A warrior acts, only a fool reacts.
Dan Millman What if I can't do it?
Socrates That's the future. Throw it out.
Dan Millman Well, how would we start?
Socrates There is no starting or stopping, only doing.
Socrates Those who are the hardest to love, need it the most
Socrates There is no starting or stopping - only doing.
Socrates Sometimes you have to lose your mind before you come to your senses.

Socrates Everything has a purpose, even this, and it's up to you to find it.

Socrates This moment is the only thing that matters.
Dan Millman The ones who are hardest to love are usually the ones who need it the most.
Socrates There's no greater purpose than service to others.
Socrates People are not theirs thoughts, they think they are, and it brings them all kinds of sadness.
Dan Millman You're out of your mind!
Socrates And it's taken me a lifetime of practice.
Socrates It's the journey, not the destination.
Socrates Do you know what's the difference between me and you?
Socrates You practice gymnastics, I practice everything!
Socrates A warrior is not about perfection or victory or invulnerability. He's about absolute vulnerability.
Dan Millman There are no ordinary moments.
Dan Millman There is never nothing going on. There are no ordinary monments.
Dan Millman Why me? Out of all the people you could have taught, why did you choose me?
Socrates Are you done flattering yourself?

Socrates You chose me.
Dan Millman I took for granted what I could do. I was sloppy with my life; I'm scared but I feel like I got rid of all the old stuff and it was the right thing to do.
Socrates The habit is the problem. All you need to do is be conscious about your choices and responsible for your actions.
Socrates [to Dan] You'll be amazed at what you can do and how well you can do it.
Joy [to Dan, touching his chest] I don't think your leg was the only thing that got broken.
Socrates There is only the journey
Doctor Hayden With some hard work I'm sure you'll be able to walk again.
Dan Millman I don't know what to do.
Coach Garrick [to Dan] Doctors tell me you'll never compete again.
Dan Millman I have a metal rod in my leg.
