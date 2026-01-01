Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Yannick van de Velde
Yannick van de Velde Yannick van de Velde
Kinoafisha Persons Yannick van de Velde

Yannick van de Velde

Yannick van de Velde

Date of Birth
15 August 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Overspel 7.7
Overspel (2011)
Ferry: De Serie 7.5
Ferry: De Serie (2023)
Aanmodderfakker 6.7
Aanmodderfakker (2014)

Filmography

Amsterdam Empire 6.5
Amsterdam Empire
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2025, Netherlands
Ferry: De Serie 7.5
Ferry: De Serie
Crime, Thriller 2023, Belgium/Netherlands
My Giraffe 6.6
My Giraffe Dikkertje Dap
Family 2017, Netherlands / Belgium / Germany
Aanmodderfakker 6.7
Aanmodderfakker Aanmodderfakker
Romantic, Comedy 2014, Netherlands
Overspel 7.7
Overspel
Drama 2011, Netherlands
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more