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Filmography
Yannick van de Velde
Yannick van de Velde
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yannick van de Velde
Yannick van de Velde
Yannick van de Velde
Date of Birth
15 August 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.7
Overspel
(2011)
7.5
Ferry: De Serie
(2023)
6.7
Aanmodderfakker
(2014)
Filmography
6.5
Amsterdam Empire
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2025, Netherlands
7.5
Ferry: De Serie
Crime, Thriller
2023, Belgium/Netherlands
6.6
My Giraffe
Dikkertje Dap
Family
2017, Netherlands / Belgium / Germany
6.7
Aanmodderfakker
Aanmodderfakker
Romantic, Comedy
2014, Netherlands
7.7
Overspel
Drama
2011, Netherlands
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