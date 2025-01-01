[reading a text sent by Nadine to a boy she has a crush on]

"You're complicated, and simple, and I feel this connection between us. I feel like I already know you." This is kinda sweet, I think you're overreacting. "I just want to be with you. I want to give you... head. I want you to put your mouth on my tits. I want to feel you inside me. We can do it in the Petland stockroom."