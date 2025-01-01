NadineYou know, ever since we were little, I would get this feeling like... Like I'm floating outside of my body, looking down at myself... And I hate what I see... How I'm acting, the way I sound. And I don't know how to change it. And I'm so scared... That the feeling is never gonna go away.
NadineThere are two types of people in the world: The people who naturally excel at life. And the people who hope all those people die in a big explosion.
Mr. BrunerOh shit! How the hell that thing get in here?
Mr. Bruner[reading a text sent by Nadine to a boy she has a crush on]"You're complicated, and simple, and I feel this connection between us. I feel like I already know you." This is kinda sweet, I think you're overreacting. "I just want to be with you. I want to give you... head. I want you to put your mouth on my tits. I want to feel you inside me. We can do it in the Petland stockroom."
NadineSay something... Oh my God, say something! Please, help me!
Mr. BrunerYou need to watch out for run-on sentences.
NadineI had the worst thought: I've got to spend the rest of my life with myself.
NadineYou know what? I'm gonna go ahead, and I'm gonna tell you the real reason I'm having my lunch with you today. You see, I don't really have any friends, at the moment, and, to be completely honest with you, I'm not interested. At all. My entire generation is a bunch of mouth breathers. They literally have a seizure if you take their phone away for a second, they can't communicate without emojis, and they actually think that the world wants to know that they are "eating a taco, exclamation point, smiley face, smiley face", like we give a fuck. I... am an old soul. I like old music, and old movies, and even old people. I have nothing in common with the people out there, and they have nothing in common with me.
Mr. BrunerWow. I actually was writing my own suicide note just now. I have 32 fleeting minutes of happiness during lunch, which has been eaten up again and again by the same especially badly dressed student, and I finally thought I would rather have the dark nothingness.
Mr. BrunerHey... Wake up. You had a brain operation. It worked! They've made you pleasant and agreeable.
[Nadine looks at him annoyed]
Mr. BrunerAh, just wishful daydreaming. The bell rang. Leave. Please.
MonaHere's what I do when I'm feeling down. I get very quiet and very still. And I say to myself, "Everyone in the world is as miserable and empty as I am. They're just better at pretending." Try it sometime. It might bring you some peace.
DarianYou're right about everything. I'm only here for me, and my life is fucking incredible. I love it. I love spending another night talking Mom off the ledge, I love only applying to schools nearby, because who knows what'll happen in the house if I'm not around to fix it, and I love...
[getting choked up]
Darianthat the one person who makes me feel like I could take a fucking breath... I can't have without completely destroying you. So, you're right. You're right, it's a blast. I win.
NadineIt's a big house. You're bored. You know what you need? You need someone to rob you so you can reenact home alone.
Mr. BrunerLife's about taking risks. Don't be afraid to put yourself out there.
[first lines]
NadineLook I don't wanna take up a ton of your time, but I'm gonna kill myself. I just thought someone should know. I don't really know how this works. I'm probably gonna jump off an overpass in front of a semi, so... Or U-Haul, maybe, just not a bus. I'm not gonna be a dick and make people watch, but it has to be big; it's gotta be so big that it just...
[snaps her fingers]
NadineDone; kills me. Lights out. 'Cause if it just maims me, and I'm like...
[imitates differently abled person]
NadineWell then how's that good for anyone? Then I gotta find a nurse to smother me. How am I gonna get across *smothering* if I'm...
[imitates differently abled person again]
NadineWe don't need to get caught up in the minutia; I just thought that an adult, s- you should know.
Mr. BrunerWow. This is, uh... A lot to take in, Nadine; I- I wish I knew what to say. Well, I was actually drafting my own suicide note just now.
Nadine[writing a text to a boy she has a crush on]Nick, I'm just gonna say it, I like you. I've liked you for months. I think about you every second. I don't know, maybe I even love you. You're so complicated, but simple, and I just feel this connection between us, I feel like I already know you, and I just want to be with you. I want to give you head, I want you to put your mouth on my tits, I want to feel you inside me... We can do it in the Petland stockroom. - Nadine.