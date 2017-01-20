Terry So, uh, 9/11.

[everyone looks at Terry expectantly]

Terry No I mean, I've always wanted to have a conversation with

[gestures at Kumail]

Terry about it. With

[gestures again at Kumail]

Terry people.

Kumail You've never talked to people about 9/11?

Terry No what's your, what's your stance?

Kumail What's my stance on 9/11? Oh um, anti. It was a tragedy, I mean we lost 19 of our best guys.

Beth Huh?