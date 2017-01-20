Terry
So, uh, 9/11.
[everyone looks at Terry expectantly]
Terry
No I mean, I've always wanted to have a conversation with
[gestures at Kumail]
Terry
about it. With
[gestures again at Kumail]
Terry
people.
Kumail
You've never talked to people about 9/11?
Terry
No what's your, what's your stance?
Kumail
What's my stance on 9/11? Oh um, anti. It was a tragedy, I mean we lost 19 of our best guys.
Beth
Huh?
Kumail
That was a joke, obviously. 9/11 was a terrible tragedy. And it's not funny to joke about it.