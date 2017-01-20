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Poster of The Big Sick
7.5
Kinoafisha Films The Big Sick
7.5

The Big Sick

, 2017
The Big Sick
USA / Romantic, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Big Sick
7.5

Cast

Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail
Zoe Kazan
Zoe Kazan
Emily
Holly Hunter
Holly Hunter
Beth
Ray Romano
Ray Romano
Terry
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Azmat
Adeel Akhtar
Adeel Akhtar
Naveed
Zenobia Shroff
Sharmeen
Bo Burnham
Bo Burnham
CJ
Aidy Bryant
Aidy Bryant
Mary
Kurt Braunohler
Kurt Braunohler
Chris
Director Michael Showalter
Writer Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
Composer Michael Andrews
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2017
Online premiere 10 August 2017
World premiere 20 January 2017
Release date
30 March 2017 Australia
19 October 2017 Brazil
14 July 2017 Czechia
17 August 2017 Denmark
16 November 2017 Germany
28 July 2017 Great Britain
27 July 2017 Greece
28 September 2017 Hong Kong
28 July 2017 Ireland 15A
27 July 2017 Israel
16 November 2017 Italy
3 August 2017 Netherlands
5 January 2018 Poland
26 October 2017 Portugal
27 July 2017 Slovakia
6 October 2017 South Africa
18 July 2018 South Korea 15
5 December 2017 Spain
3 August 2017 UAE
MPAA R
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $56,411,585
Production Apatow Productions, FilmNation Entertainment, Story Ink
Also known as
The Big Sick, Un amor inseparable, Amor de Improviso, Aşk Denen Hastalık, Bệnh Lạ, Didzioji liga, Doentes de Amor, I tak cię kocham, Kholai ahava, La gran enfermedad del amor, Ljubezen na prvo bolezen, Mal d'amour, Moja ljubavna prica, Pekne blbe, Por eso lo llaman amor, Rögtönzött szerelem, Srdcu nerozkážeš, The Big Sick - Il matrimonio si può evitare... l'amore no, The Big Sick - Sykt forelsket, Έρωτας μετ' εμποδίων, Болест от любов, Кохання - хвороба, Любовь - болезнь, ビッグ・シック　ぼくたちの大いなる目ざめ, 愛情昏迷中, Il matrimonio si può evitare... l'amore no, 빅 식

Film rating

7.5
Rate 12 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Listen to the
soundtrack The Big Sick

Quotes

Terry So, uh, 9/11.
[everyone looks at Terry expectantly]
Terry No I mean, I've always wanted to have a conversation with
[gestures at Kumail]
Terry about it. With
[gestures again at Kumail]
Terry people.
Kumail You've never talked to people about 9/11?
Terry No what's your, what's your stance?
Kumail What's my stance on 9/11? Oh um, anti. It was a tragedy, I mean we lost 19 of our best guys.
Beth Huh?
Kumail That was a joke, obviously. 9/11 was a terrible tragedy. And it's not funny to joke about it.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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