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5.7
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Goat
5.7
Goat
, 2016
Goat
USA / Drama / 18+
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5.7
Goat
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Reeling from a terrifying assault, a 19 year-old enrolls into college with his brother and pledges the same fraternity. What happens there, in the name of "brotherhood," tests him and his loyalty to his brother in brutal ways.
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Cast
James Franco
Ben Schnetzer
Brad
Nick Jonas
Brett
Dan Flaherty
Will
Virginia Gardner
Leah
Chace Crawford
Gus Halper
Chance
Jake Picking
Dixon
Brock Yurich
Wes
Will Pullen
The Smile
Austin Lyon
Dave
Eric Staves
Baity
Director
Andrew Neil
Writer
David Gordon Green
,
Brad Land
,
Andrew Neil
,
Mike Roberts
Composer
Arjan Miranda
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2016
Online premiere
23 September 2016
World premiere
22 January 2016
Release date
22 January 2016
Russia
18+
23 September 2016
Great Britain
22 January 2016
Kazakhstan
23 September 2016
Sweden
15
23 September 2016
USA
22 January 2016
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$23,020
Production
Killer Films, Fresh Jade, Rabbit Bandini Productions
Also known as
Goat, Beavatás, Cabra, Goat - Das Aufnahmeritual, Kurban, O Trote, Ofiara, Žrtva, Братството, Козёл, ゴート, 羊男鬥獸場, La cabra
More
Film rating
5.7
Rate
13
votes
5.7
IMDb
Updated 18 February 2026
Film Trailers
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Goat
Trailer
0
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Stills
Quotes
Brett
[on Will]
He had a bad heart.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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