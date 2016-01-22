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Poster of Goat
5.7
Goat - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Goat
5.7

Goat

, 2016
Goat
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Goat
5.7
Goat - Trailer
Goat  Trailer

Synopsis

Reeling from a terrifying assault, a 19 year-old enrolls into college with his brother and pledges the same fraternity. What happens there, in the name of "brotherhood," tests him and his loyalty to his brother in brutal ways.

Cast

James Franco
James Franco
Ben Schnetzer
Ben Schnetzer
Brad
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas
Brett
Dan Flaherty
Dan Flaherty
Will
Virginia Gardner
Virginia Gardner
Leah
Chace Crawford
Chace Crawford
Gus Halper
Chance
Jake Picking
Jake Picking
Dixon
Brock Yurich
Wes
Will Pullen
The Smile
Austin Lyon
Dave
Eric Staves
Baity
Director Andrew Neil
Writer David Gordon Green, Brad Land, Andrew Neil, Mike Roberts
Composer Arjan Miranda
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 23 September 2016
World premiere 22 January 2016
Release date
22 January 2016 Russia 18+
23 September 2016 Great Britain
22 January 2016 Kazakhstan
23 September 2016 Sweden 15
23 September 2016 USA
22 January 2016 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $23,020
Production Killer Films, Fresh Jade, Rabbit Bandini Productions
Also known as
Goat, Beavatás, Cabra, Goat - Das Aufnahmeritual, Kurban, O Trote, Ofiara, Žrtva, Братството, Козёл, ゴート, 羊男鬥獸場, La cabra

Film rating

5.7
Rate 13 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Goat - Trailer
Goat Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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