Katherine Russell For a Muslim woman, marriage is a lilting dance of duality, strength and submission. Beautiful, selfless, rapturous love of two masters, the carnal and the divine. The life a Muslim woman lives is a dangerous and difficult one. If she does not submit to her husband, there is a spot reserved for her in Hell. Yes. My husband kissed me before he left, and he will kiss me again when I see him in Heaven. And you can't prove anything.

