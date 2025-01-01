Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Patriots Day Patriots Day Movie Quotes

Patriots Day Movie Quotes

Dun Meng Go catch those motherfuckers!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sergeant John MacLellan Welcome to Watertown, motherfucker!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Whiskey Steakhouse Analyst He's got more porn than Osama bin Laden.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[David Ortiz is speaking to the crowd at Fenway Park after the second bomber is caught]
David Ortiz This is our fucking city! And nobody is going to dictate our freedom. Stay strong!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Interrogator Are there more bombs?
Katherine Russell I want a lawyer.
Katherine Russell I want a lawyer.
Interrogator No.
Katherine Russell No? "No" what?
Katherine Russell No? "No" what?
Interrogator No.
Katherine Russell I have rights.
Katherine Russell I have rights.
Interrogator You ain't got shit, sweetheart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sergeant Jeffrey Pugliese 77-16 to Control: need an ambulance on Laurel Avenue. Suspect in custody, shot and run over. I repeat: shot and run over. I gotta fucking quit smoking.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Police Officer They got fucking bombs, Sarge. They're shooting at us!
Sergeant Jeffrey Pugliese Yeah, no shit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Officer on Roof [on a rooftop targeting David Henneberry's boat with Dzhokhar in it] Who the fuck are you?
Sniper Ma'am, we're with the FBI. You can go ahead and step down now. We got this.
Officer on Roof FBI? Boston FBI?
Sniper No, ma'am. We're from Quantico.
Officer on Roof Well, I'm from Framingham, Massachusetts and this is my spot and I ain't fucking leaving.
Sniper Glad to have you with us, ma'am.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tommy Saunders You know, takes a lotta balls to escape like you did. You're a very brave guy, you hear me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Commissioner Ed Davis How do you feel?
Tommy Saunders The knee hurts, the back hurts, the balls hurts, the pain feels like sometimes on the top of the hurt if that's remotely possible.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tommy Saunders I gotta find these motherfuckers, Carol. We gotta get out there and we gotta find these motherfuckers before they do this to somebody else.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jessica Kensky [recuperating in the hospital] Bet I'll run the marathon before you.
Patrick Downes It's "befo' you."
Jessica Kensky Before you.
Patrick Downes "Befo' you." The "R" is silent.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Commissioner Ed Davis What's up, Tommy?
Tommy Saunders Whoa, this is an occasion, Chomish here in an SUV?
Commissioner Ed Davis Is this a homicide?
Tommy Saunders It's not, you've been misinformed.
Commissioner Ed Davis You're f***ing kidding me, it's not a homicide?
Tommy Saunders Nope.
Harrold No sir, no sir.
Commissioner Ed Davis Why are you bleeding?
Harrold I'm trying to tell you officer, sir, this woman is crazy, she hit me with a fucking smoothie in the head!
Tommy Saunders What are you talking, like a drink, or something?
Harrold No, like a f**king smoothie, you know, like you would smooth your cloths out with.
Tommy Saunders An iron?
Commissioner Ed Davis An iron?
Tommy Saunders A f**king iron?
Commissioner Ed Davis For f**k sake!
Tommy Saunders It's called an iron Harold!
Harrold Yes sir, a smoothie.
Tommy Saunders Shut the f**k up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tommy Saunders Guys, the lobster is back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Katherine Russell For a Muslim woman, marriage is a lilting dance of duality, strength and submission. Beautiful, selfless, rapturous love of two masters, the carnal and the divine. The life a Muslim woman lives is a dangerous and difficult one. If she does not submit to her husband, there is a spot reserved for her in Hell. Yes. My husband kissed me before he left, and he will kiss me again when I see him in Heaven. And you can't prove anything.
Katherine Russell For a Muslim woman, marriage is a lilting dance of duality, strength and submission. Beautiful, selfless, rapturous love of two masters, the carnal and the divine. The life a Muslim woman lives is a dangerous and difficult one. If she does not submit to her husband, there is a spot reserved for her in Hell. Yes. My husband kissed me before he left, and he will kiss me again when I see him in Heaven. And you can't prove anything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Superintendent Billy Evans [after shots are fired into the boat where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is hiding] I'll tell ya, that boat ain't gonna float.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tommy Saunders Are you fucking eating Cheerios on my couch?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Special Agent Richard DesLauriers Well, for this I need the cooperation of all. But when this is over, I'm going to find the person who gave them the photos. And I will destroy him. I'm not dear to Fox News leading this investigation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Brother, I'm not cowering me for nothing. I only thought of Martin Luther King.
Tamerlan Tsarnaev Martin Luther King was a liar. He was a hypocrite and a fornicator.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Well, I am a fornicator.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sergeant Jeffrey Pugliese I seriously have to quit smoking!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Special Agent Richard DesLauriers It is terrorism, we will take it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tommy Saunders We got multiple explosions. We need help down here!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tommy Saunders What happened with "Shan-creek-a"?
Harrold I was just going over there to have an appointment with this female, and this lady came out of nowhere and brained me with a smoothie.
Tommy Saunders Her daughter said you pushed her.
Harrold Sir, i was tryin' to make an escape...
Tommy Saunders Did you push her?
Harrold After the smoothie.
Tommy Saunders So you did...
Commissioner Ed Davis What's up, Tommy?
Tommy Saunders Whoa, this an occasion. Comish exittin' the SUV?
Commissioner Ed Davis Is this a homicide?
Tommy Saunders It's not, you've been misinformed.
Commissioner Ed Davis You're fucking kidding me, it's not a homicide?
Tommy Saunders Nope.
Harrold No sir. No sir.
Commissioner Ed Davis Why are you bleeding?
Harrold I was trying' to tell you officers, sir. This woman is crazy. She hit me with a fucking smoothie in the head.
Tommy Saunders What are you talking about? Like, a drink or somethin'?
Harrold No, like a fuckin' smoothie, you know? Like you would smooth your cloths with?
Tommy Saunders An iron? A fucking iron?
Commissioner Ed Davis An iron. For fuck sake!
Tommy Saunders It's called an iron, Harrold.
Harrold Yes sir, a smoothie!
Tommy Saunders Shut up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Superintendent Billy Evans [Several officers unload their weapons on the boat the suspect has been hiding in] Shit. I'll tell you right now that boat ain't gonna float.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tommy Saunders Hey, you get me? What frequency are you on?
Police Officer Nah, I don't here you.
Superintendent Billy Evans The whole state's fuckin' here, Tommy. Everyone's on a different frequency.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more