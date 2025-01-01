Katherine RussellFor a Muslim woman, marriage is a lilting dance of duality, strength and submission. Beautiful, selfless, rapturous love of two masters, the carnal and the divine. The life a Muslim woman lives is a dangerous and difficult one. If she does not submit to her husband, there is a spot reserved for her in Hell. Yes. My husband kissed me before he left, and he will kiss me again when I see him in Heaven. And you can't prove anything.
Superintendent Billy Evans[after shots are fired into the boat where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is hiding]I'll tell ya, that boat ain't gonna float.
Special Agent Richard DesLauriersWell, for this I need the cooperation of all. But when this is over, I'm going to find the person who gave them the photos. And I will destroy him. I'm not dear to Fox News leading this investigation.
Dzhokhar TsarnaevBrother, I'm not cowering me for nothing. I only thought of Martin Luther King.
Tamerlan TsarnaevMartin Luther King was a liar. He was a hypocrite and a fornicator.