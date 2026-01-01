Menu
Melissa Benoist
Melissa Benoist
Melissa Benoist
Melissa Benoist
Melissa Benoist
Date of Birth
4 October 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Director
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
Whiplash
(2014)
7.6
Waco
(2018)
7.4
Danny Collins
(2015)
Filmography
6.5
The Girls on the Bus
Drama
2024, USA
5.7
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
Comedy
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Waco
Drama, Action, Crime
2018, USA
5.7
Lowriders
Lowriders
Adventure, Crime, Drama
2016, USA
6.4
Supergirl
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
6.8
The Longest Ride
The Longest Ride
Drama, Romantic
2015, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Danny Collins
Danny Collins
Drama, Comedy
2015, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
Whiplash
Whiplash
Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Glee
Drama, Musical, Romantic
2009, USA
