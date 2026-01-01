Menu
Melissa Benoist

Date of Birth
4 October 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Director
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Whiplash 7.9
Whiplash (2014)
Waco 7.6
Waco (2018)
Danny Collins 7.4
Danny Collins (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Girls on the Bus 6.5
The Girls on the Bus
Drama 2024, USA
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot 5.7
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
Comedy 2019, USA
Waco 7.6
Waco
Drama, Action, Crime 2018, USA
Lowriders 5.7
Lowriders Lowriders
Adventure, Crime, Drama 2016, USA
Supergirl 6.4
Supergirl
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
The Longest Ride 6.8
The Longest Ride The Longest Ride
Drama, Romantic 2015, USA
Danny Collins 7.4
Danny Collins Danny Collins
Drama, Comedy 2015, USA
Whiplash 7.9
Whiplash Whiplash
Drama 2014, USA
Glee 6.8
Glee
Drama, Musical, Romantic 2009, USA
