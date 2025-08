Sylvain Dielman [Referring to his dead father] If he was ugly, did you want to make love with him?

Jeanne Dielman Ugly or not, it wasn't all that important. Besides, "making love" as you call it, is merely a detail. And I had you. And he wasn't as ugly as all that.

Sylvain Dielman Would you want to remarry?

Jeanne Dielman No. Get used to someone else?

Sylvain Dielman I mean someone you love.

Jeanne Dielman Oh, you know...

Sylvain Dielman Well, if I were a woman, I could never make love with someone I wasn't deeply in love with.