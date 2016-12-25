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7.0
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Ivan
7.0
Ivan
, 2016
Ivan
Russia / Drama / 18+
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7.0
Ivan
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Kirill Polukhin
Anastasiya Melnikova
Polina Gukhman
Director
Alyona Davydova
Writer
Alyona Davydova
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
25 December 2016
Release date
25 December 2016
Russia
6+
25 December 2016
Kazakhstan
25 December 2016
Ukraine
Production
Sever Film Company
Also known as
Ivan, Иван
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Film rating
7.0
Rate
14
votes
7.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 21 February 2026
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