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Poster of Ivan
7.0
Ivan - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ivan
7.0

Ivan

, 2016
Ivan
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Ivan
7.0
Ivan - Trailer
Ivan  Trailer

Cast

Kirill Polukhin
Kirill Polukhin
Anastasiya Melnikova
Anastasiya Melnikova
Polina Gukhman
Polina Gukhman
Director Alyona Davydova
Writer Alyona Davydova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 25 December 2016
Release date
25 December 2016 Russia 6+
25 December 2016 Kazakhstan
25 December 2016 Ukraine
Production Sever Film Company
Also known as
Ivan, Иван

Film rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 21 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Ivan - Trailer
Ivan Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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