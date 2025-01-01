Bill ChandlerThat's right, you were. But you'll get your money's worth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gladys[to Bill Chandler]You can't fool me anymore with your hoof, hoof, hoof, or your insomnia, or your publisher. You're a pretty poor sample of a husband.
[She turns to Warren Haggerty]
GladysOh, and you're ten times worse than he is. At least he had some excuse for kicking me around. He was in love with another woman. But you double-crossed me for the sake of a newspaper. Well, marry the paper and be the proud father of a lot of headlines.
Denver Courier Editor[On the phone with Haggerty's newspaper]Sure, I know him. Chandler left Denver four months ago. Yeah, and the boss's wife almost followed him to San Francisco. That guy is dynamite.
Mr. BaneNonsense! I'll be in my office. Get rid of this woman!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GladysFor two years, I played second fiddle to this paper.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GladysYou were all terribly smart, weren't you? You were all building up to a nice happy ending. Haggerty wins his case. Chandler wins his girl. Well? Well, where do I stand? I'll tell you where, right behind the eight ball!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GladysBut I don't want a divorce. I wanna get married and stay married.
Warren HaggertyDarling, it'll be all right. It's just a business arrangement.
GladysWell, it's mighty funny business if you ask me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fishing InstructorMrs. Chandler, would you mind stepping down here to the corner of the table and - bending over?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Connie AllenburyDarling, you're a sucker!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bill ChandlerI just can't make him out. I can understand he's tossing me to the dogs for the paper. But when he does it to the girl he loves!
GladysWho's tossing who to what dogs?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Warren HaggertyYou know, Miss Allenbury, this situation has outgrown a petty fight. We've got to consider the humanitarian aspect. I must appeal to your social conscience.
Connie AllenburyOh, thanks. I didn't know your paper thought I had one.
Warren HaggertyOh, Now, now. Miss Allenbury, if you go through with this case, it's going to throw 500 people out of employment. Men and women, jobless, walking the streets - women like yourself, tired and cold and hungry. Driven to drink and ruin.
Connie AllenburyYou write the editorials, don't you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
PhotographerTurn her around, Palmer.
Connie AllenburyTake your hands off of me!
PhotographerWatch the dicky bird, ducky.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bill ChandlerThat, say I, is the fine Italian hand of Haggerty - the bull in a China closet.
Warren HaggertyCan't I stay away from here for one day without someone pulling a boner? You call yourself a newspaper man? Where's your nose?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bill ChandlerI know all about her. Title-crazy, with a fatheaded old father to buy her in and out. America's international playgirl. That's her rep - and she thinks it's worth $5 million. When I get through with her, she'll take five cents.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bill ChandlerNow, here's the plan. Allenburys are in London. So I sail for England at once.
Bill ChandlerNo. This is a setup, not a confession. But we hire some attractive girl to marry me and when the time comes, she stages a pretty little scene over her erring husband and sues Connie for alienation of affection.
Warren HaggertyThat's it. That's it! The Star called Connie a husband-stealer and she denies it. All right, we duplicate the situation. Only this time she does steal a husband. This time, we're right!
Bill ChandlerLet her go to bat with a libel suit after that and see what she collects.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GladysI won't be quiet! The things I've taken for that newspaper, Warren Haggerty. But, this gets the blue ribbon. Trying to marry me off to that - to that baboon!
GladysListen, I've done plenty for you and the Evening Star, but, there's a time to draw a line and I'm drawing it!
Warren HaggertyDarling, there's nothing to worry about. I tell ya, I trust Bill like he was a brother!
GladysYeah, but, he isn't my brother!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bill ChandlerYou know, you're a funny kid. That's what you seem like up here, a kid. Very different from the girl I met on the boat.
Connie AllenburyI feel different. This place, it's all tied up with my childhood. The trees, the air, the water. Even the frogs. I'm mad about frogs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. BaneAppeal to her reason!
Warren HaggertyShe has no reason... This is Connie Allenbury, the international playgirl, the spoiled daughter of the rich without a brain in her head! But I know how to handle her kind. I'm gonna throw myself on her mercy. I'm gonna appeal to her heart. I'm gonna pull out stops. Give her the sob stuff!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Warren HaggertyI'm going to wash up the Allenbury case and Mr. William Chandler with it. Gladys may be eating out of his hand now, but before I get through, she'll be biting it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
BabsWe never dreamed he was married. He didn't look married. He certainly didn't act married.