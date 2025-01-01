Menu
Kinoafisha Films Libeled Lady Libeled Lady Movie Quotes

Libeled Lady Movie Quotes

Bill Chandler I thought that was rather clever of me.
Connie Allenbury Yes, I thought you thought so.
Warren Haggerty She may be his wife, but she's engaged to me!
Warren Haggerty Would I ask you to do this thing for me if I didn't consider you practically my wife?
Gladys Would you ask your wife to hook up with that ape?
Bill Chandler The ape objects.
Warren Haggerty Gladys, do you want me to kill myself?
Gladys Did you change your insurance?
Warren Haggerty They're married, all right.
Gladys Oh, but that's arson.
Warren Haggerty You mean bigamy.
Harvey Allen What'll we use for a headline?
Warren Haggerty I don't care. Anything. "War threatens Europe!"
Harvey Allen Which country?
Warren Haggerty Flip a nickel!
Bill Chandler [Raises a glass of champagne] To my little bride.
Gladys I hope you choke on it.
Bill Chandler Oh, darling.
Gladys Don't call me darling. You know what my name is.
Bill Chandler Of course - Mrs. William Chandler.
Gladys I'd just as soon have a number.
Connie Allenbury Any woman can be starved by neglect. The little attentions Bill paid you seemed so much greater, because you weren't getting them from Haggerty.
Gladys The only time Warren ever sent me flowers, he signed Bill's name to the card!
Connie Allenbury Exactly! He probably never noticed the clothes you wore, never told you how lovely you looked, the way Bill did.
Gladys That's right! How did you know?
Connie Allenbury Women can't fool women about men.
Magistrate Well I hope you'll be very happy and don't forget to invite me to your silver anniversary.
Gladys It'll have to be in the next six weeks!
Gladys The things I do for that newspaper!
Mr. Allenbury That man is a first class angler!
Connie Allenbury If he's first class, I'm traveling steerage.
Gladys I don't care who he is. Nobody talks to me like a house detective.
Warren Haggerty How do you know how a house detective talks?
Gladys Don't you think I read?
Justice of the Peace [Bill and Connie getting married by a Justice of the Peace] My wife will be the witness. She'll be down in a minute... Oh, here she is now.
Wife of the Justice of the Peace [Barely glancing at the couple] Are they sober?
Justice of the Peace Well, I... I... I think so.
Connie Allenbury This is love, not liquor.
Connie Allenbury [Bill is holding the reins of a horse] Bill, what is it?
Bill Chandler It's a horse. C'est un cheval. Es ist ein Pferd. Es un caballo.
Connie Allenbury Let's stop clowning.
Gladys Oh, I'm so happy. Today's my wedding day.
Tiny - Gladys' Maid What, again, Miss Gladys?
Gladys You can't do this to me, Warren Haggerty. Not to me. First, it was a fire at sea. Then it was a kidnapping. What's the gag this time?
Warren Haggerty Darling, there's no gag. The newspaper's made a mistake.
Gladys Yeah, well so has little Gladys - engaged to a newspaperman.
Warren Haggerty Why, there isn't a newspaper in the world that would hire me as an office boy, would they Bill?
Bill Chandler Not if they knew you like I do.
Gladys I'll miss my little Billy-kins.
Bill Chandler And I'll miss my little fuzzy-face.
[the bellboy and waiter are standing agape, eating this stuff up]
Bill Chandler May I be frank, too?
Connie Allenbury Why not?
Bill Chandler You dance superbly.
Connie Allenbury I was hoping for something original.
Bill Chandler Oh, dear, life is so full of disappointments.
Connie Allenbury You can't build a life on hate, or a marriage on spite. Marriage is too important. Mine only lasted an hour, but... I know.
Gladys Driver, can't you go any faster?
Cab Driver I can lady, but the cab can't.
Warren Haggerty I knew I was a sap.
Bill Chandler That's right, you were. But you'll get your money's worth.
Gladys [to Bill Chandler] You can't fool me anymore with your hoof, hoof, hoof, or your insomnia, or your publisher. You're a pretty poor sample of a husband.
[She turns to Warren Haggerty]
Gladys Oh, and you're ten times worse than he is. At least he had some excuse for kicking me around. He was in love with another woman. But you double-crossed me for the sake of a newspaper. Well, marry the paper and be the proud father of a lot of headlines.
Bill Chandler I'm afraid that dancing isn't exactly my line.
Connie Allenbury I should say it was part of your line.
Mr. Allenbury So, you've fished Gluckman's Point? Well, you're an angler all right.
Connie Allenbury I should say Mr. Chandler's quite an angler.
Gladys [Flowers arrive for her] For me, Billy-kins?
Bill Chandler Yes, my little fuzzy-wuzzy, fuzzy-wuzzy.
Gladys Oh, they're lovely. Thank you, sugar pie.
Gladys You are a strange egg.
Bill Chandler I'll bet you say that to all the boys.
Bill Chandler You're a sweet kid, Gladys.
Gladys You're not such a cluck yourself.
Ching Maybe Miss Benton again. I'm afraid...
Warren Haggerty You're afraid? I'm marrying her, and you're afraid.
Warren Haggerty And I'm gonna bring in the best guy we ever had on a libel suit.
Mr. Bane Who's that?
Warren Haggerty A guy that I guarantee to beat anybody in the world from Ghandi to Garbo - Bill Chandler.
Mr. Bane Bill Chandler? Yes. And you fired him - the best man we ever had on libel. You admit it and you fired him.
Warren Haggerty Yes, and I'd do it again. He was a heel, a demented double-crossing heel. Tried to run the whole paper. Thought he knew more about it than I did.
Mr. Bane And was right.
Warren Haggerty Yeah.
Denver Courier Editor [On the phone with Haggerty's newspaper] Sure, I know him. Chandler left Denver four months ago. Yeah, and the boss's wife almost followed him to San Francisco. That guy is dynamite.
Cable Editor Hey, maybe that guy's dead.
Warren Haggerty Yeah, it'd be just like him to die at a time like this.
Gladys I knew I'd find you with a drink in your hand.
Warren Haggerty What are you doing here?
Gladys Well, what are *you* doing here?
Warren Haggerty Didn't Ching tell you?
Gladys Yes, Ching told me and I told him and now I'm telling you! I won't stand for it.
Mr. Bane Hey, didn't they tell you I wanted to see you? Say, what is this? Do I own a paper or a lunatic asylum?
Gladys You just took the words right out of my mouth.
Warren Haggerty Aw, come on now. You mustn't fight.
Bill Chandler Why not? We're married.
Warren Haggerty Well, you're supposed to be happily married. You're supposed to be crazy in love with each other.
Gladys Yeah, and I must have been crazy to let you marry me off to another guy.
Connie Allenbury How'd you like a swim in the moonlight?
Bill Chandler Swim?
Connie Allenbury Later on. You do swim?
Bill Chandler Oh, yes. Almost as well as I dance.
Connie Allenbury Then you'll drown.
Connie Allenbury I do very well for the back streets, but you're ashamed to be seen with me in public.
Bill Chandler Certainly. A gal who smears mustard all over her chin.
[He wipes her chin]
Connie Allenbury Thanks. Beautiful now?
Bill Chandler No. Just clean.
Bill Chandler Still at the Star? Old man hasn't gotten wise to ya yet, huh? Well, one of these days you'll be out on your ear and then the Star will be a first-class sheet.
Mr. Allenbury [Speaking about Bill Chandler] You mean to tell me that you married him?
Connie Allenbury Yes, father
Mr. Allenbury But who is this woman?
Connie Allenbury Well, uh, that's Bill's wife.
Mr. Allenbury What?
Warren Haggerty I tell you I can't go now. The paper's in a jam. We're facing a libel suit!
Gladys Well, you're facing a breach of promise suit. If you don't want to marry me, just say so!
Warren Haggerty Gladdie, you're getting yourself all upset, darling. Over, here, a little drinkie, maybe?
Gladys No, not today I don't. Today I get married!
Bill Chandler Cheerio.
Warren Haggerty Wait a minute, what's your hurry?
Bill Chandler Breakfast time.
Warren Haggerty Breakfast can wait. I got an idea.
Bill Chandler I'll take breakfast.
Warren Haggerty I want to talk to you.
Bill Chandler Why, Warren, you weren't like that when I left.
Warren Haggerty This is a proposition.
Bill Chandler Not before breakfast.
Bill Chandler During the six months I was on the Star, I saved you all told some $300,000. What did I get? A hundred and 25 bucks a week.
Bill Chandler You know, it just dawned on me that I seem to have made myself a permanent member of your party.
Connie Allenbury Yes. It's dawned on me too.
Connie Allenbury Goodnight, Mr. Chandler. Don't keep father up too late with your fish stories.
Bill Chandler My intimates call me, "Polar Bear" Chandler.
Bill Chandler You know, you're one girl in a million.
Gladys You don't know the tenth of it.
Warren Haggerty [to copy boy] Here son, tell Douglas to print up one copy of the evening edition. Put that item at the head of the society column.
Johnny One copy?
Warren Haggerty That's what I said.
Johnny Gosh, our circulation is certainly falling off.
Gladys [Putting on a show for a bellhop and waiter] Oh, Bee-yill, there's a telegram for you.
Bill Chandler [From the bedroom] Oh, thanks sweetness. Would you open it for me honeykins?
Warren Haggerty I promised I'd meet her at the alter at the stroke of 12. And they'll be no reprieve from the Governor this time.
Ching I hope you be - very happy.
Warren Haggerty Yes, said the spider to the fly.
Bill Chandler Why, grandma, what big muscles you've got.
Connie Allenbury The better to sock you with, grandpa.
Ching A merry marriage and many happy comebacks.
Warren Haggerty Where did you go when you left us Bill?
Bill Chandler Intelligence Department Warren, I always did like contrast. Well, Cheerio!
Warren Haggerty [introducing] Mr. Bane, my future wife.
Mr. Bane Nonsense! I'll be in my office. Get rid of this woman!
Gladys For two years, I played second fiddle to this paper.
Gladys You were all terribly smart, weren't you? You were all building up to a nice happy ending. Haggerty wins his case. Chandler wins his girl. Well? Well, where do I stand? I'll tell you where, right behind the eight ball!
Gladys But I don't want a divorce. I wanna get married and stay married.
Warren Haggerty There he is, torn from our arms, the bridegroom of an hour.
Gladys Well, that's too long for me.
Gladys That's Warren for you. Crazy about me, but boy how he conceals it.
Gladys You can't leave me. Bill, you mustn't leave me.
Bill Chandler Oh, baby. This is terrible, breaking into our honeymoon like this.
Gladys Follow that Volkswagen!
Cab Driver I got it!
Connie Allenbury I resent the understatement.
Mr. Allenbury Just a spoiled brat.
Connie Allenbury I like music with my moonlight.
Gladys [to Haggerty] Oh, what a mind. Now I know where you get those stories about working nights.
Connie Allenbury Are you amendable to reason?
Bill Chandler Uh huh.
Connie Allenbury Then you will come to my charity bazaar?
Bill Chandler Nope!
Connie Allenbury You turn me down for the horse show.
Bill Chandler But I ride with you every morning.
Connie Allenbury You scorned my bid to a concert.
Bill Chandler But I strum my guitar 'neath thy window each eve.
Connie Allenbury And now you refuse my invitation for tomorrow night.
Bill Chandler But I'm dining with you and father this evening.
Connie Allenbury Mm hmm. It's your last meal, my lad. I'm beginning to tumble.
Warren Haggerty A fine mess you made of this. And all because you tried to steal Gladys.
Bill Chandler [Stammering] I... Say, I wouldn't try to steal Gladys if she was the last female on earth.
Warren Haggerty Female, huh? That does it. You can't stand there and insult Gladdie.
Connie Allenbury I'm dying to feel the stick in my hands again.
Bill Chandler Afraid I wasn't concentrating. It was your eyes.
Connie Allenbury Beautiful, aren't they?
Bill Chandler They remind me...
Connie Allenbury Yes. Yes, I know. Sparkling diamonds, deep sapphires.
Bill Chandler No. No, they remind me of - angry marbles.
Warren Haggerty It will be all right Gladys.
Gladys You mean you're going to leave me here alone?
Bill Chandler I'm here.
Warren Haggerty Darling, it'll be all right. It's just a business arrangement.
Gladys Well, it's mighty funny business if you ask me.
Fishing Instructor Mrs. Chandler, would you mind stepping down here to the corner of the table and - bending over?
Connie Allenbury Darling, you're a sucker!
Bill Chandler I just can't make him out. I can understand he's tossing me to the dogs for the paper. But when he does it to the girl he loves!
Gladys Who's tossing who to what dogs?
Warren Haggerty You know, Miss Allenbury, this situation has outgrown a petty fight. We've got to consider the humanitarian aspect. I must appeal to your social conscience.
Connie Allenbury Oh, thanks. I didn't know your paper thought I had one.
Warren Haggerty Oh, Now, now. Miss Allenbury, if you go through with this case, it's going to throw 500 people out of employment. Men and women, jobless, walking the streets - women like yourself, tired and cold and hungry. Driven to drink and ruin.
Connie Allenbury You write the editorials, don't you?
Photographer Turn her around, Palmer.
Connie Allenbury Take your hands off of me!
Photographer Watch the dicky bird, ducky.
Bill Chandler That, say I, is the fine Italian hand of Haggerty - the bull in a China closet.
Ching [Haggerty puts on his top hat] Very pretty.
Warren Haggerty Pretty? I'm supposed to be the groom, not the bride!
Gladys You're so obvious, Warren. Why can't you be subtle, like Bill?
Warren Haggerty Are you going to listen to him or are you gonna listen to me?
Gladys I'm going to listen to Bill. He knows best.
Harvey Allen I can't bust up his wedding.
Editor If you don't it's our funeral.
Bill Chandler [Haggerty comes up behind and pokes him in the back] Warren Haggerty! From Brooklyn to Bombay, a stab in the back spells Haggerty.
Mr. Allenbury And you can tell your owner, Mr. Hollis Bane, we're not entertaining any representatives of his yellow rag in this house.
Warren Haggerty I'll make it a point to tell him. You're entertaining no representatives of the Evening Star.
Warren Haggerty Not four hours ago, I heard your two-timing Romeo whispering sweet nothings into the ears of Connie Allenbury. Now what do you think of that?
Gladys Bill told me all about it. That's technique, Warren. You wouldn't understand it.
Gladys You'd make your crippled grandmother do a fan dance for that paper.
Connie Allenbury If he's first-class, I'll travel steerage.
Mr. Allenbury Well, what'd you come up here for? You had a weekend all planned in town.
Connie Allenbury I didn't want to see my favorite father tossed to a wolf.
Connie Allenbury Oh, dad's a grand judge of character. He placed you right away. Impetuous, friendly, enthusiastic, guileless.
Bill Chandler Guileless? Not too sure about that.
Bill Chandler Don't apologize for suspecting people, Connie. Keep right on. Ring every coin you meet. There are lots of wooden nickels in circulation.
Warren Haggerty What a lady-killer you are. One look at you and the gal disappears.
Bill Chandler Say, don't worry. Rome wasn't built in a day.
Warren Haggerty Warren Haggerty, Bill Chandler: No. It didn't cost $5 million either.
Gladys You dance divinely.
Bill Chandler Oh, thanks. There have been complaints.
Gladys Then you must've been out with amateurs.
Warren Haggerty Say, what's gong on here?
Editor Maybe he's working on the wrong girl.
Gladys Yes, just as Bill says, and have you smear our names all over your paper, you headline hunter.
Warren Haggerty You know, you've had this coming for a long time.
Bill Chandler [Both men take off their jackets] Yes, and I've been looking forward to it.
Warren Haggerty We'll settle it right now.
Bill Chandler With interest.
Warren Haggerty Take my advice, Ching, don't ever get married.
Ching Oh, maybe not so bad, Mr. Haggerty. I mudder and fadder, day get married.
Warren Haggerty You're kiddin'.
Warren Haggerty Can't I stay away from here for one day without someone pulling a boner? You call yourself a newspaper man? Where's your nose?
Bill Chandler I know all about her. Title-crazy, with a fatheaded old father to buy her in and out. America's international playgirl. That's her rep - and she thinks it's worth $5 million. When I get through with her, she'll take five cents.
Bill Chandler Now, here's the plan. Allenburys are in London. So I sail for England at once.
Warren Haggerty But they're coming back in 10 days.
Bill Chandler That's why I'm sailing, to come back with them. Five days on a boat. Anything can happen on a boat. I meet the girl. Perhaps she comes to my cabin.
Warren Haggerty Oh, no, no, no. Not this girl.
Bill Chandler Only for a cocktail. Perfectly innocent to her, to me, to everyone on the boat. Except our private detective, who radios my wife.
Warren Haggerty You got a wife?
Bill Chandler No. This is a setup, not a confession. But we hire some attractive girl to marry me and when the time comes, she stages a pretty little scene over her erring husband and sues Connie for alienation of affection.
Warren Haggerty That's it. That's it! The Star called Connie a husband-stealer and she denies it. All right, we duplicate the situation. Only this time she does steal a husband. This time, we're right!
Bill Chandler Let her go to bat with a libel suit after that and see what she collects.
Gladys I won't be quiet! The things I've taken for that newspaper, Warren Haggerty. But, this gets the blue ribbon. Trying to marry me off to that - to that baboon!
Bill Chandler Say, let's not deal in personality.
Gladys Hey, where are you going?
Bill Chandler To get some bed clothes. I'm sleeping out here.
Gladys Well...
Warren Haggerty You see, it'll be all right. Bill out here. You in there.
Gladys Warren Haggerty, do you mean to tell me that you're willing for me, your fiancée, the girl which you love...
Warren Haggerty Now, Gladys, please.
Gladys Listen, I've done plenty for you and the Evening Star, but, there's a time to draw a line and I'm drawing it!
Warren Haggerty Darling, there's nothing to worry about. I tell ya, I trust Bill like he was a brother!
Gladys Yeah, but, he isn't my brother!
Bill Chandler You know, you're a funny kid. That's what you seem like up here, a kid. Very different from the girl I met on the boat.
Connie Allenbury I feel different. This place, it's all tied up with my childhood. The trees, the air, the water. Even the frogs. I'm mad about frogs.
Mr. Bane Appeal to her reason!
Warren Haggerty She has no reason... This is Connie Allenbury, the international playgirl, the spoiled daughter of the rich without a brain in her head! But I know how to handle her kind. I'm gonna throw myself on her mercy. I'm gonna appeal to her heart. I'm gonna pull out stops. Give her the sob stuff!
Warren Haggerty I'm going to wash up the Allenbury case and Mr. William Chandler with it. Gladys may be eating out of his hand now, but before I get through, she'll be biting it!
Babs We never dreamed he was married. He didn't look married. He certainly didn't act married.
Mrs. Burns-Norvell The married ones never do.
