Connie Allenbury Any woman can be starved by neglect. The little attentions Bill paid you seemed so much greater, because you weren't getting them from Haggerty.

Gladys The only time Warren ever sent me flowers, he signed Bill's name to the card!

Connie Allenbury Exactly! He probably never noticed the clothes you wore, never told you how lovely you looked, the way Bill did.

Gladys That's right! How did you know?