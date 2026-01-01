Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Newcomer
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Newcomer
6.8

Newcomer

, 1977
Priyezzhaya
USSR / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Newcomer
6.8

Cast

Zhanna Prokhorenko
Zhanna Prokhorenko
Mariya Nesterova
Yelena Ikonitskaya
Katya, doch Mari
Aleksandr Mikhaylov
Aleksandr Mikhaylov
Fyodor Barinev
Sergei Ponachevny
Semyon Arsentevich Barinev
Mariya Skvortsova
Anisya Borisova
Lev Borisov
Lev Borisov
Yakov Silin
Tatyana Kravchenko
Tatyana Kravchenko
Yelena Kuzmina
Klavdiya Barineva
Sergei Torkachevsky
Vanya 'Kochetok'
Maria Vinogradova
tetya Sasha
Vladimir Zemlyanikin
Stepan Shokhin
Director Valeri Lonskoy
Writer Artur Makarov
Composer Georgiy Firtich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 4 December 1977
Release date
27 April 1978 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Priyezzhaya, Az új tanítónő, Newcomer, Obca, Przyjezdna, Приезжая

Film rating

6.8
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Newcomer

Ballad of a Soldier
Ballad of a Soldier Drama, War, Romantic
1959, USSR
7.0
Waiting for Love
Waiting for Love Comedy, Romantic
1981, USSR
6.0
A Groom from the Other World
A Groom from the Other World Comedy
1958, USSR
6.0
Removal of the Body
Removal of the Body Drama
1992, Russia
6.0
Sorry - Farewell
Sorry - Farewell Drama
1979, USSR
6.0
Yesli mozhesh, prosti...
Yesli mozhesh, prosti... Romantic, Drama
1984, USSR
6.0
My zhili po sosedstvu
My zhili po sosedstvu Romantic, Drama
1982, USSR
6.0
Bulterer
Bulterer Drama
2022, Russia
6.0
Who If Not Us
Who If Not Us Drama
1998, Russia
6.0
Sekretnyy eshelon
Sekretnyy eshelon Drama
1994, Ukraine
6.0
Smirennoe kladbishche
Smirennoe kladbishche Drama
1989, USSR
6.0
Ash nights
Ash nights Drama
1984, USSR
2.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more