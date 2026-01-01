After the birth of his first child, Roberto, a young Mexican man slips across the border into the United States. Seeking work to support his family back home, he finds that working hard is not enough.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 50 minutes
Production year1977
World premiere16 October 1977
Release date
16 October 1977
USA
ProductionFilmhaus
Also known as
Alambrista!, ¡Alambrista! - The Illegal, Alambrista, Alambrista - den illegale, Alambrista, o paranomos, Emigrantul, Igrac na žici, Il clandestino, O Alambrista, Szakadék szélén, The Illegal, Вне закона