7.3 IMDb Rating: 7.3
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Alambrista!

Alambrista!

Alambrista! 18+
Synopsis

After the birth of his first child, Roberto, a young Mexican man slips across the border into the United States. Seeking work to support his family back home, he finds that working hard is not enough.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 16 October 1977
Release date
16 October 1977 USA
Production Filmhaus
Also known as
Alambrista!, ¡Alambrista! - The Illegal, Alambrista, Alambrista - den illegale, Alambrista, o paranomos, Emigrantul, Igrac na žici, Il clandestino, O Alambrista, Szakadék szélén, The Illegal, Вне закона
Director
Robert M. Young
Cast
Domingo Ambriz
Trinidad Silva
Linda Gillen
Ned Beatty
Jerry Hardin
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.3
