Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Battle of the Sexes Battle of the Sexes Movie Quotes

Battle of the Sexes Movie Quotes

Billie Jean King I'm not saying women are better. I've never said that. I'm saying we deserve some respect.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bobby Riggs No offense. You're still a feminist, right?
Billie Jean King No, I'm a tennis player who happens to be a woman.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bobby Riggs I'm the ladies number one. I'm the champ. Why would I lose?
Billie Jean King Because dinosaurs can't play tennis.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cuthbert 'Ted' Tinling Times change. You should know you just changed them. Someday we will be free to be who we are and love who we love. But now... It's time to join the dance.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Cuthbert 'Ted' Tinling Times change. You should know that you just changed them.
[hugs Billie Jean]
Cuthbert 'Ted' Tinling Someday we will be free to be who we are and to love who we love. But now... time to join the dance.
Astrodome Announcer Ladies and gentlemen... Billie Jean King!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Astrodome TV Director Zoom in on five. Is that a priest?
Control Room Worker Yeah. If Bobby wins, she takes the groom's surname, but if Billie Jean wins, the groom takes her name.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cuthbert 'Ted' Tinling Now I have to ask, do you really intend to inflict blue suede shoes on ninety million members of the viewing public?
Billie Jean King If they're good enough for Elvis, they're good enough for me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bobby Riggs You and me, Billie Jean. Three sets, five sets - your choice.
Billie Jean King Are you drunk, Bobby?
Bobby Riggs No, of course not. How about this: "Man vs. Woman". "Male Chauvinist Pig vs Hairy-Legged Feminist".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
TV Reporter Miss King said she will not play for the money but, in her words, "to put women's tennis and women's lib back where it belongs. Riggs said he issued the challenge because "I want to prove that women are lousy and they don't belong on the same court as a man."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bobby Riggs Now, don't get me wrong. I love women, in the the bedroom and in the kitchen. But these days they want to be everywhere! They want to be doing everything! Where is going to end? Pretty soon us fellas are not gonna be able to go to a ballgame, we're not gonna be able to go fishing, we're not gonna be able to stop for a drink after work. And that's what this whole women's lib thing is about. And it's got to stop. And Bobby Riggs is the man to stop it. Ladies and gentlemen, this is Custer's Last Stand. This is the Lobber versus the Libber.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bobby Riggs I'm gonna put the "show" back in "chauvinism".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gladys Heldman Are we really gonna do this?
Billie Jean King Sure we're gonna do this.
Gladys Heldman How are we gonna do this?
Billie Jean King No idea.
[Gladys nods]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Priscilla Riggs You are like a little kid, you know that?
Bobby Riggs Well, you're good with kids.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Larry King I'm not the competition. I'm just her husband and you're... you're just a phase. We're both just sideshows. Tennis is her true love. And if you get between her and the game, you'll be gone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marilyn Barnett It must be intoxicating.
Billie Jean King What? Playing tennis?
Marilyn Barnett Being inside your skin.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billie Jean King You're a good man, Larry.
Larry King [on telephone] You're a good woman.
Billie Jean King I wish that were true.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margaret Court She
[Billie]
Margaret Court is ashamed. That's exactly what she is. And her game's gonna fall to pieces.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billie Jean King What happened last night can't happen again. We have to stop fooling around.
Marilyn Barnett I wasn't fooling around. I was dead serious.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billie Jean King I missed you.
Marilyn Barnett I know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more