Now, don't get me wrong. I love women, in the the bedroom and in the kitchen. But these days they want to be everywhere! They want to be doing everything! Where is going to end? Pretty soon us fellas are not gonna be able to go to a ballgame, we're not gonna be able to go fishing, we're not gonna be able to stop for a drink after work. And that's what this whole women's lib thing is about. And it's got to stop. And Bobby Riggs is the man to stop it. Ladies and gentlemen, this is Custer's Last Stand. This is the Lobber versus the Libber.