Bobby RiggsNo, of course not. How about this: "Man vs. Woman". "Male Chauvinist Pig vs Hairy-Legged Feminist".
TV ReporterMiss King said she will not play for the money but, in her words, "to put women's tennis and women's lib back where it belongs. Riggs said he issued the challenge because "I want to prove that women are lousy and they don't belong on the same court as a man."
Bobby RiggsNow, don't get me wrong. I love women, in the the bedroom and in the kitchen. But these days they want to be everywhere! They want to be doing everything! Where is going to end? Pretty soon us fellas are not gonna be able to go to a ballgame, we're not gonna be able to go fishing, we're not gonna be able to stop for a drink after work. And that's what this whole women's lib thing is about. And it's got to stop. And Bobby Riggs is the man to stop it. Ladies and gentlemen, this is Custer's Last Stand. This is the Lobber versus the Libber.
Bobby RiggsI'm gonna put the "show" back in "chauvinism".