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6.2
Kinoafisha
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Kostior na vetru
6.2
Kostior na vetru
, 2016
Kostior na vetru
Russia / Drama / 18+
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6.2
Cast
Aleksey Ustinov
Radislav Zakharov
Nikolay Soldatov
Mihail Lazarev
Director
Dmitry Davydov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
6 October 2016
Budget
€15,000
Also known as
Kostior na vetru, Ognisko na wietrze, The Bonfire, Костер на ветру, Koster na vetru
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
12
votes
6.7
IMDb
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