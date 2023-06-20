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Poster of Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed
7.5

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed

, 2023
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed
7.5

Synopsis

This timely exploration of Hollywood and LGBTQ+ identity examines the life of legendary actor Rock Hudson, from his public "ladies' man" persona to his private life as a gay man.

Cast

Rock Hudson
Self
Roy Scherer
Self - Rock Hudson's Father
Ken Hodge
Self - Rock Hudson's Boyfriend
Richard Hodge
Self - Nephew of Ken Hodge
Henry Willson
Self - Rock Hudson's Agent
Robert Hofler
Self - Henry Willson's Biographer
Mark Griffin
Self - Rock Hudson's Biographer
Kathleen Hughes
Self - Co-Star
Piper Laurie
Piper Laurie
Millicent Blaisdell
Piper Laurie
Piper Laurie
Millicent Blaisdell
Robert Preble
Self - Rock Hudson's Boyfriend
Director Stephen Kijak
Writer Greg Berlanti
Composer Laura Karpman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 28 June 2023
World premiere 20 June 2023
Production Altitude Film Entertainment, Berlanti Schechter Films, Dog Star Films
Also known as
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed, Rock Hudson: Accidental Activist, Rock Hudson: Dietro la maschera, Rock Hudson: solo el cielo lo supo, 罗克·赫德森：天堂所允许的一切

Film rating

7.5
Rate 13 votes
7.3 IMDb

Quotes

Self - Rock Hudson's Biographer In some ways, Rock is the most successful creation of that golden age of Hollywood, the last of those manufactured stars where every aspect of their private life has been built by other people.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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