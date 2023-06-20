ProductionAltitude Film Entertainment, Berlanti Schechter Films, Dog Star Films
Also known as
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed, Rock Hudson: Accidental Activist, Rock Hudson: Dietro la maschera, Rock Hudson: solo el cielo lo supo, 罗克·赫德森：天堂所允许的一切
Film rating
7.5
Rate13 votes
7.3IMDb
Quotes
Self - Rock Hudson's BiographerIn some ways, Rock is the most successful creation of that golden age of Hollywood, the last of those manufactured stars where every aspect of their private life has been built by other people.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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