In some ways, Rock is the most successful creation of that golden age of Hollywood, the last of those manufactured stars where every aspect of their private life has been built by other people.

Self - Rock Hudson's Biographer In some ways, Rock is the most successful creation of that golden age of Hollywood, the last of those manufactured stars where every aspect of their private life has been built by other people.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.