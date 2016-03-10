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Poster of Semeynye hlopoty
6.2
Semeynye hlopoty - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Semeynye hlopoty
6.2

Semeynye hlopoty

, 2016
Russia / Family, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Semeynye hlopoty
6.2
Semeynye hlopoty - Trailer
Semeynye hlopoty  Trailer

Cast

Lyaysan Fayzullina
Andrey Yasinskiy
Roman Erygin
Ramil Tukhvatullin
Lyuciya Hamitova
Firaya Akberova
Elena Kalaganova
Director Aleksey Barykin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 10 March 2016
Release date
10 March 2016 Russia
10 March 2016 Kazakhstan
10 March 2016 Ukraine

Film rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Semeynye hlopoty - Trailer
Semeynye hlopoty Trailer
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