HankI mean, before the Internet, every girl was a lot more special.
HankManny, if you don't know Jurassic Park, you don't know shit.
MannyThoughts like, if my best friend keeps his farts from me, what else is he hiding from me, and why does that thought make me feel so alone?
HankBecause I'm just a scared, ugly, useless person.
MannyBut maybe everyone's a little bit ugly. And maybe we're all just ugly, dying sacks of shit, and maybe all it'll take is one person to just be okay with that, and then the whole world will be dancing and singing and farting, and everyone will feel a little bit less alone.
HankWell, you can't just say everything that comes into your head. That's bad talking.
HankMaybe that's just something the brain invents to survive.
MannyYeah. Like maybe your brain invented me to distract you from the fact that eventually your eyes are gonna stop blinking and your mouth will stop chewing and your blood'll stop pumping... and then you're gonna shit yourself, and that's it.
HankNo. No, that's not it. Because then my organs are going to shit themselves.
MannyAnd then your cells will shit themselves, and then all your shit's gonna get mixed in with everyone else's shit till there's nothing left of you, and then that's it.
HankI don't know, man. That sounds kind of nice, everyone's shit mixing, because then someday some of your shit is gonna meet up with some of my shit, and we'll have something to look forward to, you know?
HankShe smiles, and you feel a strange tingle up the back of your neck. Something carnal inside of you causes your body to break out in sweats. You feel like the luckiest man in the world. She sits alone, just like every other day, and looks out the window lost in her thoughts. You know that look. She's just as alone as you are, but she doesn't have to be. You could talk to her. Tell her you'd love to sit next to her today and every other day, because life is short, and no one deserves to ride the bus alone.
MannyAnd so now when you masturbate you think about your mom?
MannyIs this crying? I don't like it. It's wet and uncomfortable.
HankHello, world! My name is Hank Thompson, and I've been stranded out on an island in the Pacific all alone! And this man... this man saved me from the brink of death when he allowed me to ride him like a jet ski, propelled by his f...
HankBack in civilization, there's seven billion other living people on the planet just running around and blinking and breathing and eating, and you used to be one of them. You were probably just looking for happiness. That's what everyone does.
Hank[turning up the corners of Manny's mouth]This is what you look like when you're happy.
HankSometimes you might be lucky enough to bump into the one person you want to spend the rest of your life with - and that is love.
MannyMy name's Manny, and this's my best friend Hank. I used to be dead, but then he brought me back to life, and we were lost out there in the woods for a very long time, but we survived because I have special powers.
HankYou know... I... I had always hoped that right before I die, my life would flash before my eyes and I would see wonderful things. A life full of parties and friends, and, and how I'd learned to play the guitar, and, and maybe there'd even be a girl; but as I was hanging up there, I didn't really see much of anything, but I did see you. And I know... I know it sounds dumb, but I, I really thought for a moment that, that maybe, just maybe there was a reason that you...
[Manny farts again]
MannyI don't know exactly what masturbation is or how it works, but I guess it probably feels a lot like the wind in your hair, or driving really fast in a car, or taking a bite out of your favorite food, or dancing with your friends, or singing your favorite song, or riding the bus, or looking out of windows.
MannyWhen I get back home, I'm gonna show Sarah how much I care about her every ingle day. Whenever she wants, she's thirty or whatever, she can drink my spit, and then she can ride my gas to wherever she wants to go.
HankYou're the grossest thing in this gross world.