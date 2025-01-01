Menu
Kinoafisha Films Swiss Army Man Swiss Army Man Movie Quotes

Swiss Army Man Movie Quotes

Hank I mean, before the Internet, every girl was a lot more special.
Hank Manny, if you don't know Jurassic Park, you don't know shit.
Manny Thoughts like, if my best friend keeps his farts from me, what else is he hiding from me, and why does that thought make me feel so alone?
Hank Because I'm just a scared, ugly, useless person.
Manny But maybe everyone's a little bit ugly. And maybe we're all just ugly, dying sacks of shit, and maybe all it'll take is one person to just be okay with that, and then the whole world will be dancing and singing and farting, and everyone will feel a little bit less alone.
Hank Manny, you have no idea how nice that sounds.
Manny Hank, when I masturbate, I'm gonna think about your mom.
Manny I have a lot of questions about all the things you just said.
[last lines]
Sarah What the fuck?
Manny I'm scared 'cause I think if I die I might really miss you.
Hank Oh you're the worst.
Hank Well, you can't just say everything that comes into your head. That's bad talking.
Hank Maybe that's just something the brain invents to survive.
Manny Yeah. Like maybe your brain invented me to distract you from the fact that eventually your eyes are gonna stop blinking and your mouth will stop chewing and your blood'll stop pumping... and then you're gonna shit yourself, and that's it.
Hank No. No, that's not it. Because then my organs are going to shit themselves.
Manny And then your cells will shit themselves, and then all your shit's gonna get mixed in with everyone else's shit till there's nothing left of you, and then that's it.
Hank I don't know, man. That sounds kind of nice, everyone's shit mixing, because then someday some of your shit is gonna meet up with some of my shit, and we'll have something to look forward to, you know?
Manny You're disgusting.
Manny Girls must be so nice if they let guys do all these things to them.
Hank Manny I think your penis is guiding us home.
Hank Every day, you ride the bus and count the minutes, hoping you'll see her again.
Manny Oh, my God.
Hank She smiles, and you feel a strange tingle up the back of your neck. Something carnal inside of you causes your body to break out in sweats. You feel like the luckiest man in the world. She sits alone, just like every other day, and looks out the window lost in her thoughts. You know that look. She's just as alone as you are, but she doesn't have to be. You could talk to her. Tell her you'd love to sit next to her today and every other day, because life is short, and no one deserves to ride the bus alone.
Manny And so now when you masturbate you think about your mom?
Manny Hey buddy!
Manny We're gonna die. That's a thought. Everybody dies. I'm sorry if this makes me weird or you don't understand, but I wish I was dead again.
Hank Poop is when your body takes everything it doesn't want and squeezes it out your butt.
Hank What's important is you remembering your life.
Manny Okay. What is life?
Hank Buses are for people who don't know each other.
Manny Boobs, vaginas and butts.
Manny Is this crying? I don't like it. It's wet and uncomfortable.
Hank Hello, world! My name is Hank Thompson, and I've been stranded out on an island in the Pacific all alone! And this man... this man saved me from the brink of death when he allowed me to ride him like a jet ski, propelled by his f...
Manny Uhh... what should I do now?
Hank Um... OK, maybe you talk to her.
Manny Well, what do I talk about?
Hank Just... whatever comes naturally.
Manny Hello. I don't know why, but I have this sudden urge to put my mouth on your mouth?
Hank OK, that's called kissing, but you can't do that yet. That's too fast.
Manny Oh... Uh, how 'bout if I put my penis in you?
Hank That's even worse.
Manny Oh, so sorry. What about if just did the tip, like, just the very beginning...
Hank OK, Manny, is not about sex!
Manny [getting a boner] Oh, God, I'm disgusting.
Hank No-no. No-no-no. You're not disgusting.
Manny No, my body is disgusting. It's horrible!
Hank How do you expect anyone to want to talk to you if you sound retarded? I sound like my dad.
Manny Hurry before you starve and die.
Manny I just had a thought about a thought. How do you hide your thoughts, and why do we have to hide everything?
Manny You wanna go home so you can have love?
Hank Yeah.
Manny But you ran away 'cause nobody loves you?
Hank That's not true.
Manny You're broken and empty and dirty and smelly and useless and old. You're like trash, right?
Hank You're a miracle or... or I'm just hallucinating from starvation.
Hank I'm scared of whatever took that poop.
Manny But why, though?
Hank Because only huge, scary things take poops that big.
Manny So what? Everything poops.
Hank Yes, but if it finds us, it will eat us and push us out its butt and turn us into poop.
Manny What is Netflix?
Hank You just seemed really happy, and I wasn't.
Hank Back in civilization, there's seven billion other living people on the planet just running around and blinking and breathing and eating, and you used to be one of them. You were probably just looking for happiness. That's what everyone does.
Hank [turning up the corners of Manny's mouth] This is what you look like when you're happy.
Manny Happy.
Hank You look for someone who will make you happy - a friend, a girlfriend or a dog.
[arf arf]
Hank Good boy.
Manny Good boy.
Hank Sometimes you might be lucky enough to bump into the one person you want to spend the rest of your life with - and that is love.
Manny My name's Manny, and this's my best friend Hank. I used to be dead, but then he brought me back to life, and we were lost out there in the woods for a very long time, but we survived because I have special powers.
[pukes]
Hank Manny...
[farts]
Hank Manny...
Crissie That's gross.
Manny Remember when you put that cork in my butt?
Hank [sighs] Yeah.
Manny Did that count as sex?
Hank Manny, no.
Hank You know... I... I had always hoped that right before I die, my life would flash before my eyes and I would see wonderful things. A life full of parties and friends, and, and how I'd learned to play the guitar, and, and maybe there'd even be a girl; but as I was hanging up there, I didn't really see much of anything, but I did see you. And I know... I know it sounds dumb, but I, I really thought for a moment that, that maybe, just maybe there was a reason that you...
[Manny farts again]
Manny I don't know exactly what masturbation is or how it works, but I guess it probably feels a lot like the wind in your hair, or driving really fast in a car, or taking a bite out of your favorite food, or dancing with your friends, or singing your favorite song, or riding the bus, or looking out of windows.
Hank I'm sorry, I... I thought you were dead.
Manny Am I dead?
Hank I don't think so. You're talking.
Hank Hey, I didn't mean that. Hey, you talk however you want. You can mumble, look at your feet all day long, okay, buddy?
Manny [suddenly Manny speaks] Okay, buddy.
Hank Let me... eat you.
Hank You're like the multipurpose tool guy. You're special.
Manny I'm special.
Hank Yeah, and that's why I need you to help me get home.
Hank Let' have a party.
Manny Yeah, let's invite everyone we know.
Manny So this is it. This is the life I've forgotten.
Manny Pup pup pup pup pup pup pup pup pup pup pup.
Hank What are you doing?
Manny I'm singing a song so you won't overthink things.
Hank We sang, and we danced...
Sarah Oh, my God.
Hank ...and it was beautiful.
Manny Sarah, do you ever masturbate?
Hank What?
Manny I have this friend called Hank, and he won't masturbate 'cause it makes him think about his mom.
Hank Manny. That... that was between us.
Manny I wanna have sex. I wish there was some way I could pretend to do it.
Hank It's called masturbation. It's kinda like sex.
Manny But by yourself?
Hank Yeah.
Manny Masturbating make people happy.
Hank It's supposed to. Sure.
Manny I bet you masturbate a lot.
Hank I can't believe we're talking about this.
Manny When I get back home, I'm gonna show Sarah how much I care about her every ingle day. Whenever she wants, she's thirty or whatever, she can drink my spit, and then she can ride my gas to wherever she wants to go.
Hank You're the grossest thing in this gross world.
