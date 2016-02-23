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Poster of Vasenin
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Vasenin
5.1

Vasenin

, 2015
Vasenin
Russia, France / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Vasenin
5.1

Cast

Nikolay Vasenin
Self
Fyodor Smerdov
Self
Pierre Monod
Self
Nikolay Naumov
Nikolay Naumov
Denis Usin
Young Vasenin
Elena Belkova
Jeanne Mono
Director Andrey Grigoryev
Writer Andrey Grigoryev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / France
Runtime 57 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 23 February 2016
Release date
23 February 2016 Russia 16+
23 February 2016 Kazakhstan
23 February 2016 Ukraine
Budget $70,000
Production Highway Pictures
Also known as
Vasenin

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
2.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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