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5.1
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Vasenin
5.1
Vasenin
, 2015
Vasenin
Russia, France / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.1
Cast
Nikolay Vasenin
Self
Fyodor Smerdov
Self
Pierre Monod
Self
Nikolay Naumov
Denis Usin
Young Vasenin
Elena Belkova
Jeanne Mono
Director
Andrey Grigoryev
Writer
Andrey Grigoryev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia / France
Runtime
57 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
23 February 2016
Release date
23 February 2016
Russia
16+
23 February 2016
Kazakhstan
23 February 2016
Ukraine
Budget
$70,000
Production
Highway Pictures
Also known as
Vasenin
More
Film rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
2.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
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