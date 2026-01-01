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Filmography
Nikolay Naumov
Nikolay Naumov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolay Naumov
Nikolay Naumov
Nikolay Naumov
Date of Birth
28 February 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Perm, Soviet Union
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.7
Volshebnyj uchastok
(2023)
7.6
Bednye lyudi
(2016)
7.0
Realnye pacany
(2010)
Filmography
Maslenica
Maslenica
Comedy, Romantic
2027, Russia
Snezhnaya vosmerka
Family, Adventure
2027, Russia
Tryoshka
Comedy, Sitcom
2026, Russia
Gornolyzhka
Comedy
2026, Russia
5.2
Za Palycha! 2
Comedy
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
5.5
Dad Сan
Family, Comedy
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Russkie narodnye. Vsya pravda o skazkah
Documentary
2025, Russia
5.8
Pritvoris moim muzhem
Pritvoris moim muzhem
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
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