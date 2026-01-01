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Nikolay Naumov
Nikolay Naumov Nikolay Naumov
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolay Naumov

Nikolay Naumov

Nikolay Naumov

Date of Birth
28 February 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Perm, Soviet Union
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Volshebnyj uchastok 7.7
Volshebnyj uchastok (2023)
Bednye lyudi 7.6
Bednye lyudi (2016)
Realnye pacany 7.0
Realnye pacany (2010)

Filmography

Maslenica
Maslenica Maslenica
Comedy, Romantic 2027, Russia
Snezhnaya vosmerka
Family, Adventure 2027, Russia
Tryoshka
Tryoshka
Comedy, Sitcom 2026, Russia
Gornolyzhka
Comedy 2026, Russia
Za Palycha! 2 5.2
Za Palycha! 2
Comedy 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Dad Сan 5.5
Dad Сan
Family, Comedy 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Russkie narodnye. Vsya pravda o skazkah
Russkie narodnye. Vsya pravda o skazkah
Documentary 2025, Russia
Pritvoris moim muzhem 5.8
Pritvoris moim muzhem Pritvoris moim muzhem
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
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