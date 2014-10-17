Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Northern Soul
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Northern Soul

Northern Soul

Nothern Soul 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 17 October 2014
World premiere 17 October 2014
Release date
17 October 2014 Russia 16+
12 February 2015 Germany
17 October 2014 Great Britain
17 October 2014 Kazakhstan
17 October 2014 USA
17 October 2014 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $1,092,359
Production Stubborn Heart Films, Baby Cow Productions, Genesius Pictures
Also known as
Northern Soul, Northern Soul: No Ritmo da Vida, Pörgés, Στον ρυθμό της σόουλ, Северный соул, ノーザン・ソウル
Director
Elaine Constantine
Cast
Elliot James Langridge
Josh Whitehouse
Antonia Thomas
Antonia Thomas
Lisa Stansfield
Steve Coogan
Steve Coogan
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Northern Soul
Lynch/Oz 6.9
Lynch/Oz (2022)
Eternal Beauty 6.2
Eternal Beauty (2019)
Just Jim 5.8
Just Jim (2015)
Good Vibrations 7.2
Good Vibrations (2012)
Haunted 6.2
Haunted (1995)
Coffee and Cigarettes 6.9
Coffee and Cigarettes (2003)
What Maisie Knew 6.2
What Maisie Knew (2012)
What Goes Up 6.2
What Goes Up (2009)

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
2026, South Korea / USA, Documentary, Music
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Uvolit Zhoru
Uvolit Zhoru
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more