Dalton Trumbo[challenging John Wayne]If you're gonna talk about World War II as if you personally won it, let's be clear where you were stationed - on a film set, shooting blanks, wearing makeup, and if you're going to hit me, I'd like to take off my glasses.
Frank King[Agreeing to hire Trumbo]All right, when do I get my goods?.
Niki TrumboSo the house is on fire, you don't wanna know?
Dalton TrumboI work in a bathtub, surrounded by water. So I'm fairly certain that even if the whole goddamn country was on fire, that I can still function as this family's personal slave. And all I ask is not to be interrupted for every little slice of fucking birthday cake. What? It's ridiculous!
Dalton Trumbo[Presenting his new script to the producers]Oh, one problem though.
Frank King[shouting furiously]Wanna keep me from hiring union? I'll go downtown, hire a bunch of winos and hookers. It doesn't matter. I make garbage! You wanna call me a pinko in the papers? Do it! None of the people that go to my fucking movies can read!
Frank KingI make crap films. You are way too good and too expensive to write for me.
Lucille BallThis is Lucille Ball. All of us agree that the Constitution of the United States must be defended. But the way to do this is not by shutting up the man you disagree with. You must fight for his right to speak and be heard. All civil liberties go hand in hand. And when one goes, the others are weakened. Just as a collapse of one pillar in a house would endanger the whole structure.
Otto PremingerYou keep up this level of work, and I'll make sure your name is on my movie
Arlen HirdWell, I don't know that you're... I don't think you're willing to lose all of this just to do the right thing.
Dalton Trumbo[scoffs]Well, I despise martyrdom and I won't fight for a lost cause. So you're right. I'm not willing to lose it all. Certainly not them. But I am willing to risk it all. That's where the radical and the rich guy make a perfect combination. The radical may fight with the purity of Jesus. But the rich guy wins with the cunning of Satan.
Edward 'Ed' MuhlKirk. Hedda Hopper just told me the American Legion is going to boycott us unless you get rid of Trumbo.
Kirk DouglasEd, he's not done with the script. His name will never be on the thing. What's anybody boycotting?
Edward 'Ed' Muhl[to the make-up artists]Kirk... Just a second. Please. Please. Just give me five seconds, please.
[the make-up artists clear away]
Edward 'Ed' MuhlListen. Twenty million Americans are saying loud and clear, they will never buy a ticket to our movie unless you fire one writer. Here's fifty. Pick one.
Hedda HopperForty years ago, you were starving in some shtetl. The greatest country on Earth takes you in, gives you wealth, power, but the second we need you, you do nothing. And that's exactly what my readers expect from a business run by kikes.
Louis B. MayerGet out!
Hedda HopperYou know, L.B. I am fond of you. Some of my happiest years were spent on this lot. Not in your office, of course. You were always trying to fuck me on the couch. Me trying to maintain my virtue. Barely. But times change. Now I'd happily fuck you.