Kinoafisha Films Baby Driver Baby Driver Awards

Awards and nominations of Baby Driver 2017

Academy Awards, USA 2018 Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Editing
Winner
Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
