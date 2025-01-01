JaneThat's the world, that's politics. That's how it works. It starts out with big promises and ends up with jackshit happening. But like the man said: "If voting changed anything, they'd make it illegal."
Pat CandyYou know, when Adlai Stevenson was running for president, a woman came up to him on a rally one night and said, "Every thinking person will be voting for you." And Stevenson said, "Ma'am, that's not enough. I need a majority."
Jane[the llama walks off the set and is hit by a car]It's like he killed himself rather than be in our commercial.
Jane"It may be possible to hold power based on guns; it is far better to win the heart of the nation".
JaneMaybe nobody's in charge! Maybe we're all just rollin' down a fucking hill and there's no one at the wheel. I don't know! Sir, why can you not say what you're supposed to say? Where is there a problem?
CastilloBecause I'm not just a puppet for you to play with!
JaneOf course you are! Of course you're a puppet! As am I! We're just... We're just pawns.
Pat CandySo listen, um, when this is all over - I mean, no matter which way it goes - when we get back home, I'm going to spend hours pleasuring myself thinking about you.
JaneThat would be an honor, Pat. Thank you very much.
Jane[her first chat with Castillo]People forget what you say, but they remember how you make them feel. Warren Beatty. And right now, you make people feel like you're gonna shoot them. People don't like you. But that's okay. Since love and fear can hardly exist together, if we must choose between them, it is far safer to be feared than loved. That's Warren Beatty as well. No, it's not. It's Machiavelli.
InterviewerWhen you began your career, you must've had heroes, role models?
JaneWho are my heroes? Well, when I first started in this business, my heroes were politicians and leaders. And then I met them.
JaneLyndon Johnson was running for congress, and he tells his campaign manager to start a rumor that his opponent fucks pigs. And the manager said, 'nobody's gonna believe that.' And he says, 'I know. I just want to hear him deny it.'