XanderThat's exactly why I can't have you at the party, because you have repartee with everybody. You love repartee. All you wanna do is flit around the party, flirt with the moms. And then they all get mad and they turn on each other then they yell at Naomi then Naomi yells at me then they wont let their kids play with my kids. Then I have to play with my kid because my kids have no friends. I'm raising friendless children because of you! Do you understand?
XanderIt is a cascading shit storm that is your creation.
JakeThat is a tremendous amount of Malcolm Gladwellian logic jumps.
XanderWell you spent ten thousand hours fucking my life up, so bring Lainey to the party.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
LaineyI know that you stop breathing when you kiss, that when you lean in to whisper you put your lips right ence the back of my earlobe, that you kiss the back of my neck before you slip my coat over my shoulders. I remember every compliment you ever gave me, everything you ever did to me in bed. And the day you made me yours, the day you said; "Elaine, I wish I could've known you when you were a little girl, so that I could've been...
MatthewCould've been your true love. I remember too, you know.