Kinoafisha Films Sleeping with Other People Sleeping with Other People Movie Quotes

Jake I love you for free, Lainey.
Lainey I love you for free, Jake.
Lainey If you want someone to fall for you, you gotta be you.
Jake Yeah I don't think I like me enough to introduce him to other people.
Xander What the fuck is that?
Jake That was repartee.
Xander That's exactly why I can't have you at the party, because you have repartee with everybody. You love repartee. All you wanna do is flit around the party, flirt with the moms. And then they all get mad and they turn on each other then they yell at Naomi then Naomi yells at me then they wont let their kids play with my kids. Then I have to play with my kid because my kids have no friends. I'm raising friendless children because of you! Do you understand?
Jake I...
Xander It is a cascading shit storm that is your creation.
Jake That is a tremendous amount of Malcolm Gladwellian logic jumps.
Xander Well you spent ten thousand hours fucking my life up, so bring Lainey to the party.
Lainey I know that you stop breathing when you kiss, that when you lean in to whisper you put your lips right ence the back of my earlobe, that you kiss the back of my neck before you slip my coat over my shoulders. I remember every compliment you ever gave me, everything you ever did to me in bed. And the day you made me yours, the day you said; "Elaine, I wish I could've known you when you were a little girl, so that I could've been...
Matthew Could've been your true love. I remember too, you know.
Lainey Would any of it sound familiar to Emma?
Matthew Some, yeah.
Lainey I don't think she needs to know the things she holds close to her heart were rehearsed on someone else.
Xander My love is conditional!
Paula You can go get any woman you want.
Jake Really? Well, I still chose you.
Paula Why? Because I happened to be in your eye line?
Jake Well that... possibly because you're uninterested; most likely because you're stunning and successful.
Paula I'm divorced.
Jake His loss.
Paula I have a kid.
Jake I love kids. Kids love me. I basically am a kid.
Paula And I don't sleep with my employees.
Jake *I quit.*
Lainey First of all, you are not the Mark Zuckerberg of vaginas.
Jake I don't know who that is
Thea Why haven't we had sex yet? Do you just want to be friends? 'Cause honestly I have enough friends.
Lainey Are you saying I'm crack cocaine?
Jake Yeah. Don't sell yourself short. We wouldn't have the west wing without you.
Sam You can't get better. Lainey, you're not an addict. Okay.
[starts sobbing]
Sam You're just a whore. You're a whore.
Lainey *You* have lost your mind.
Jake Well, *you* have lost your water. So, I guess we're tied.
Jake First off, in our initial conversations about exclusivity, I distinctly recall you saying something about "staying casual," yeah?
Hannah I only said that...
Jake Most likely because you thought that was what I wanted to hear, yes?
Hannah Yes.
Jake Okay. Well, me taking you at your word doesn't make me an asshole. It does however make you a liar.
Jake I have a nickname! Wow!
Paula A *nickname*. That's how bad it is.
Jake Is that bad? I... god, I...
Paula Or, that's how good it is.
Jake Right? Well, see, that's what I'm saying. I... I mean I assumed they would speak about me but I thought I was gonna be more along the lines of like...
Paula Stellar Yelp reviews?
