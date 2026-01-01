Menu
Margaret Odette
Date of Birth
10 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Independent 5.5
The Independent The Independent
Thriller 2022, USA
Sex/Life 5.3
Sex/Life
Drama, Comedy 2021, USA
