Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Margaret Odette
Margaret Odette
Kinoafisha
Persons
Margaret Odette
Margaret Odette
Margaret Odette
Date of Birth
10 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
5.5
The Independent
(2022)
5.3
Sex/Life
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2021
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
5.5
The Independent
The Independent
Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
Sex/Life
Drama, Comedy
2021, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree