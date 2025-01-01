Menu
The Equalizer 2 Movie Quotes

Robert McCall There are two kinds of pain in this world. The pain that hurts, the pain that alters.
[In Turkish]
Robert McCall Today, you get to choose.
Robert McCall I'm your father. Your mama just didn't tell you.
Robert McCall What you do, what you become, is not my concern. The world is full of so-called "men" like you, and, in a perfect world, everything we do comes with a price, but this ain't a perfect world. People do bad things. If you're lucky, you get a chance to set it right, but most of the time it goes unpunished. This ain't one of them times. The mistake you made was you killed my friend. So, I'm gonna kill each and every one of you, and the only disappointment in it for me is that I only get to do it once.
Robert McCall Man ain't spelled g-u-n, son. You got a choice. You got talent. You got a chance, and I don't want to hear 'bout your environment, what your momma didn't give you and the white man won't give you no shot. You got a chance. Use it while you're still alive. You don't know what death is. You have no idea what death is. Make a decision.
Robert McCall Make sure I get a 5-star rating, junior.
Susan Plummer I do fly off to Brussels tomorrow.
Robert McCall Thought you were retired?
Susan Plummer Oh, I am. Just like you're dead.
Miles Whittaker My mom's is gonna be pissed.
Robert McCall [bandaging him up] Yeah, I'll talk to her.
Miles Whittaker Yo, not at me, man. At you.
Robert McCall You talk to her, then.
Sam Rubinstein Thanks for the Lyft, and a piece of advice. Always be nice to anybody who has access to your toothbrush
Robert McCall What happened, Dave?
Dave York You died, that's what happened. Three months after you, uh, disappeared, government shut us down. I went private right after, doing the same thing you and I did for God and country, killing names on a piece of paper. Only now... now there is a price next to it.
Robert McCall We kill the enemy...
Dave York Who said they were the enemy? Not us, not me. We just following orders... . Mac, there are no good and bad people, any more. No enemies. Just.. unfortunates.
Robert McCall And Susan?
Dave York Unfortunate.
Dave York You couldn't save your wife! You couldn't save Susan! AND YOU'RE NOT GONNA SAVE THIS FUCKING KID!
Robert McCall The mistake you made was you killed my friend. So, I'm gonna kill each and every one of you. And the only disappointment in it for me is that I only get to do it once.
Dave York There is no sin. No virtue. There's just shit people do.
Miles Whittaker I'm an artist man. I go to Bridgeview Arts.
Robert McCall Why aren't you in school?
Miles Whittaker I don't be doing those everyday classes. You know I got a... got a special talent.
Robert McCall Yes, you do. And it takes talent to make money. But it takes brains to keep it, Miles.
