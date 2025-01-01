Robert McCallWhat you do, what you become, is not my concern. The world is full of so-called "men" like you, and, in a perfect world, everything we do comes with a price, but this ain't a perfect world. People do bad things. If you're lucky, you get a chance to set it right, but most of the time it goes unpunished. This ain't one of them times. The mistake you made was you killed my friend. So, I'm gonna kill each and every one of you, and the only disappointment in it for me is that I only get to do it once.
Robert McCallMan ain't spelled g-u-n, son. You got a choice. You got talent. You got a chance, and I don't want to hear 'bout your environment, what your momma didn't give you and the white man won't give you no shot. You got a chance. Use it while you're still alive. You don't know what death is. You have no idea what death is. Make a decision.
Dave YorkYou died, that's what happened. Three months after you, uh, disappeared, government shut us down. I went private right after, doing the same thing you and I did for God and country, killing names on a piece of paper. Only now... now there is a price next to it.