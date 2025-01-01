Menu
Alena Savastova
Kinoafisha Persons Alena Savastova

Date of Birth
15 July 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer

Popular Films

Shuzhoy 9.3
Shuzhoy (2023)
Razvod 7.4
Razvod (2022)
Bratya 4.2
Bratya (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 12 Films 4 TV Shows 8 Actress 12
Tajnye mechty Alisy
Tajnye mechty Alisy
Romantic 2024, Russia
Bratya 4.2
Bratya Bratya
Comedy 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Shuzhoy 9.3
Shuzhoy
Detective, Drama 2023, Russia
Ditya razdora
Ditya razdora
Romantic 2023, Russia
Razvod
Razvod
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Russia
Razvod 7.4
Razvod Razvod
Comedy 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Razvod. Film vtoroy
Razvod. Film vtoroy Razvod. Film vtoroy
Comedy 2022, Russia
Propast mezhdu nami
Propast mezhdu nami
Romantic 2020, Russia
Patriot
Patriot
Comedy 2020, Russia
Ognennyy angel
Ognennyy angel
Drama, Detective, Thriller 2018, Russia
Millionersha
Millionersha
Drama, Romantic 2017, Russia
The Night Train 3.8
The Night Train Diggery
Horror 2016, Russia
Watch trailer
