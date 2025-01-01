Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Alena Savastova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alena Savastova
Alena Savastova
Date of Birth
15 July 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Popular Films
9.3
Shuzhoy
(2023)
7.4
Razvod
(2022)
4.2
Bratya
(2024)
Filmography
12
Tajnye mechty Alisy
Romantic
2024, Russia
4.2
Bratya
Bratya
Comedy
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
9.3
Shuzhoy
Detective, Drama
2023, Russia
Ditya razdora
Romantic
2023, Russia
Razvod
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Russia
7.4
Razvod
Razvod
Comedy
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Razvod. Film vtoroy
Razvod. Film vtoroy
Comedy
2022, Russia
Propast mezhdu nami
Romantic
2020, Russia
Patriot
Comedy
2020, Russia
Ognennyy angel
Drama, Detective, Thriller
2018, Russia
Millionersha
Drama, Romantic
2017, Russia
3.8
The Night Train
Diggery
Horror
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
