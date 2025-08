[first lines]

Nancy Hey! How was it? How'd it go?

Miranda Wells Dr. Cyper's amazing. You'd think he was cutting the crusts off his kid's sandwich.

Nancy So you really want to leave all of this for that?

Miranda Wells If I qualify for this transfer, I'll still...

[moving a plate of sandwiches]

Miranda Wells Is this yours?

Miranda Wells I will still be "all this" adjacent.

Nancy I don't know why you want to be a surgical nurse. You know, I can take my kids barfing on me, I can take the patients whizzing on me, but the minute you pull out a scalpel, I'm like, oh, gross!

[repeatedly dabs sandwiches crumbs off of the nursing station counter top]